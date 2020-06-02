Ryan Reynolds' 'Green Lantern' And Other Popular Movies Directed By Martin Campbell

Martin Campbell is a New Zealand film and television director best known for his grand films. Martin Campbell movies include the GoldenEye, Casino Royale, The Mask of Zorro, Green Lantern, and many more. Listed below is Ryan Reynolds' Green Lantern and other movies directed by Martin Campbell.

Ryan Reynolds' Green Lantern and other movies directed by Martin Campbell

Green Lantern

This is one of Ryan Reynolds and Martin Campbell's popular films. The film stars Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Peter Sarsgaard, and Mark Strong in lead roles. The film takes one on the journey of Hal Jordan, a test pilot, who gains superpowers and has the huge responsibility of saving the earth from demons. The film has a rating of 5.5 on IMDb and is available on Netflix and other online platforms.

The Mask Of Zorro

This was a 1998 film that won many hearts back then. The film took viewers to the life of Don De la Vega who set out as the Zorro in order to find his wife's murder and his daughter. During his mission, he gets help from his successor, Alejandro, who also has his own mystery to solve. The film starred Antonio Banderas, Anthony Hopkins, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and José María de Tavira in lead roles. The film available on multiple online platforms is rated at 6.7 on IMDb.

Casino Royale

James Bond films have always had the viewers in store for surprises and this one was no different. The 2006 film showcased the life of Special Agent James Bond who sets out on a mission to prevent a mob banker from winning a high stakes poker game. Bond is helped by Vesper Lynd, a British Treasury agent. The film starred Daniel Craig, Eva Green, Judi Dench, and Jeffrey Wright in lead roles. The film that won multiple awards and accolades is rated at 8 on IMDb. This spy film was one of the best installations of the Bond series.

GoldenEye

This was another Bond movie that captured many hearts. The 1995 film took viewers to the life of Agent 007 who along with Natalia Simonav, travels to Russia to find the satellite nuclear weapon. The weapon was stolen by Alec, a former agent, who Bond initially believed was dead. This film was the 17th in the James Bond series and like others triggered much fame and success. The film has an IMDb rating of 7.2.

