Ryan Reynolds's 'The Hitman's Bodyguard' & Other Hollywood Action-comedy Dramas To Watch

Producers and Filmmakers are known to be roused by everything without exception they go over, be it a book, or an individual, or an incident. You may have watched a ton of pictures or movies that are based on action and comedy. While a few films have fizzled in the cinema world, but some of the movies have proceeded to win Oscars. We have assembled a couple of action comedy-drama movies that you can watch if you adored the action-comedy genre-

Ryan & Samuel's 'The Hitman's Bodyguard' & other action comedies to watch:

The Hitman's Bodyguard

The Hitman's Bodyguard was a 2017 drama helmed by Patrick Hughes. The film starring Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Gary Oldman, and Salma Hayek was a hit. The film follows a bodyguard, essayed by Ryan Reynolds, and his job is to protect a convicted hitman that is Samuel L. Jackson. He is on his way to give evidence at the International Criminal Court.

The Hitman's Bodyguard was released in 2017 in the United States and grossed a huge amount of $180 million worldwide. The film garnered mixed reviews, while the critics admiring Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson's on-screen chemistry but criticizing the stereotypical plot and execution.

Bad Boys for Life

Bad Boys for Life is a 2020 action comedy film helmed by Adil & Bilall and penned by Chris Bremner, Peter Craig, and Joe Carnahan. This film Bad Boys for Life was a sequel to Bad Boys II (2003), it is the third instalment in the Bad Boys trilogy. The film starring Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Paola Núñez, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Kate del Castillo, Nicky Jam, Thomas Brag, and Joe Pantoliano was by co-produced Smith.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is a movie in which four teenagers are trapped in a magical video game. The only way they have to escape from there is to work together and finish the game. This action comedy-drama stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan in the lead roles of the film. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is Jake Kasdan’s directorial. This movie was a full powerhouse of action, comedy, fantasy, and adventure.

Shazam!

Shazam! released in the year 2019 was a superhero film. The film was based on the DC Comics character. This film is the seventh instalment in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), directed by David F. Sandberg, and penned by Gayden and Darren Lemke. The film stars Asher Angel as Billy Batson, a teenage boy who can convert into an adult superhero, presented by Zachary Levi. Mark Strong, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Djimon Hounsou were the other stars of the film.

Deadpool 2

Deadpool 2 is an 2018 American superhero film based upon the Marvel Comics character Deadpool. Deadpool 2 is the eleventh instalment in the X-Men film series and is the sequel to 2016's Deadpool. The film was helmed by David Leitch from a screenplay by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Ryan Reynolds, who stars in the title role alongside Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin, Julian Dennison, Zazie Beetz, T.J. Miller, Brianna Hildebrand, and Jack Kesy.

