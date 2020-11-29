Ryan Reynolds Had A Hilarious Response For THIS Marvel Co-star Who Challenged Him

Ryan Reynolds hilariously responded to a challenge sent to him by a fellow Marvel actor, Tom Holland. In the month of April, a huge wave of celeb challenges began surfacing and thus Tom Holland challenged a few of his celebrity friends to take on the Handstand challenge. It required the celebrity to wear a t-shirt while they perform a handstand. In the video posted on Holland’s Instagram, he nominated Jake Gyllenhaal, Ryan Reynolds and Harrison Osterfield. Ryan, who is known to have a good sense of humor took on the challenge in a hilarious way.

Also Read | Mark Ruffalo, Catherine Keener Board Netflix's 'The Adam Project' Starring Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds challenged by a fellow Marvel actor

Also Read | When Ryan Reynolds Opened Up About His Inspiring Side Hustle As An Entrepreneur

As the video of Tom Holland begins, he can be seen standing shirtless and soon going into the handstand pose. He rests his leg up on a wall and prepares to wear the t-shirt placed on the floor. After struggling and trying to get the motion right, Tom succeeds in his attempt. The roughly one-minute video was uploaded on his Instagram stories in April. After completing his bit, he further challenges his co-stars from Hollywood. Ryan Reynolds was among the first to respond to his challenge. In the video uploaded by Ryan on his Instagram stories, he can be seen shocked as he watched Tom wear a t-shirt while performing a full handstand.

Good to see Tom Holland's Spider-Man training is (somewhat) paying off ðŸ™ƒ



(via @TomHolland1996 | IG) pic.twitter.com/jGINhscvwa — Fandom (@getFANDOM) April 1, 2020

Ryan Reynolds gives a very appropriate response after being tagged in Tom Holland's strenuous IG fitness challenge ðŸ˜¬



(via @VancityReynolds) pic.twitter.com/m792TGd1vD — Fandom (@getFANDOM) April 2, 2020

Also Read | Anna Faris Shares An Hysterical 'fun Fact' On 15-year-anniversary Of 'Just Friends'

Ryan appears to have a concerned look over his face as the video comes to a close and Tom can be heard naming him for the challenge. Once Tom names Ryan, the actor simply stares into the camera and murmurs the words “No” in disbelief. Fans enjoyed the hilarious way in which Ryan denied the challenge given to him by Tom Holland. The actor, who stars in the Deadpool films, is known to have a great sense of humour and thus he cracked up his followers with this short snippet as well. Meanwhile, Jake Gyllenhaal completed the challenge gracefully and Tom was quite impressed with the actor who plays the antagonist in his Spiderman: Far from Home film. Tom, however, did not ignore Ryan’s video and shared it on his story with a bunch of laughing emojis.

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds Says His Wife And Daughters Are 'most Capable' People In His Life

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.