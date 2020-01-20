Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Were Not A Part Of SAG 2020; THIS Is The Reason Why

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have reportedly decided to not attend the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020. The couple has not been nominated for any of the awards. As per the reports by a leading magazine, this is one of the reasons why they did not show up at the ceremony this year.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively skip SAG Awards 2020?

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively is one of the most famous couples in Hollywood. The duo lives in New York along with their three daughters. According to a report by a leading media portal, the couple has decided to stay out of the Screen Actos Guild (SAG) this year. They were not seen at the ceremony held on January 20, 2020. The event was held in California.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are reportedly staying out of the ceremony as they have neither been nominated for any of the awards nor are they presenting at the ceremony. According to leading media portals, they did not have a reason to fly all the way to California for this reason. The couple has not been a part of SAG in the past, either. They were also seen skipping a number of other prestigious award ceremonies this year. Their presence at this one is also highly unlikely.

Blake Lively and family at the Museum of Ice Cream:

Blake Lovely recently posted about spending time with her family and friends at the Museum of Ice Cream. She can be seen wearing a denim dress in the pictures. The actor can also be seen spending some fun time with husband Ryan Reynolds and a few friends.

She can be seen posing with an adorable pink background in the various pictures put up on her official Instagram handle. In the caption for the post, Blake lively has mentioned how she now gets why everyone screams for ice cream. Have a look at the post put up by the celebrity.

