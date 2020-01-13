Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Take Their Daughters On A Play Date; See Pics

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were seen heading out of Bradley Cooper‘s New York City apartment on January 11 with their daughters James and Inez after they had a playdate with Cooper’s daughter, Lea.

While heading out of the apartment, Blake was seen holding onto Inez while she looked winter chic in a trench coat, multi-coloured scarf and hat. Her daughter, Inez looked adorable in a red jumper with star patterns splashed across the outfit.

James, on the other hand, stole focus from her famous father in a baby blue jumpsuit with a rainbow coloured embellishments on the sleeves and neck. And then there is baby Lea who adorably sucked on her thumbs while keeping it casual in a super cute outfit with her hair tied in a bow.

Also read | Blake Lively Beats Husband Ryan Reynolds At The Trolling Game This Christmas Day, See Pics

Ryan and Blake are trying to keep it personal

Super couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, who were recently spotted with their daughters James and Inez on a playdate with Lea, have kept it low on social media for a while. Looks like the Green Lantern actors are keeping their life super private.

The couple seem to be staying away from the paparazzi and avoiding walking into any award functions. Fans of the duo were trying to spot them at the red carpet of 2020 Critics' Choice Awards but the couple did not attend the award ceremony.

Also read | All The Times When Blake Lively Made Headlines In 2019; This Is How Her Year Was

Also read | Critics' Choice Awards 2020: Why Didn't Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Show Up?

Also read | Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds’ Wedding Pictures Get Banned On Pinterest & The Knot

Image courtesy: Ryan Reynolds Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.