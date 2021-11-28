Ryan Reynolds Honoured With Canada's Governor General Award; Actor Breaks Down In Tears

Ryan Reynolds recently experienced an emotional breakdown when he was honoured with Canada's Governor General Award. The actor shared a video clip of himself while he was being honoured and received numerous wishes from celebrities and fans.

Ryan Reynolds' Red Notice co-star, Dwayne Johnson, and many other celebrity artists took to his video on social media and congratulated the actor on receiving this honour.

Ryan Reynolds breaks down in tears

Ryan Reynolds recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a video clip in which he can be seen receiving the Canadian 2021 Governor General's Performing Arts Award along with six other Canadians. He was also honoured with a song from Barenaked Ladies frontman, Steven Page. The video also depicted how the Red Notice actor got emotional and broke down in tears on receiving the honour. In the caption, he announced how Canada honoured him with a Governor General’s Award last night and thanked Steven Page for dedicating a song to him. As he was spotted with teary eyes in the video, he mentioned that he was not crying and it was just maple syrup. He further thanked the National Arts Centre for keeping the performing arts alive.

The caption read, "Last night Canada honoured me with a Governor General’s Award and this video. I’m not crying. It’s just maple syrup. Also, it’s worth noting @stevenpage is not only a friend but an absolute legend. He wasted this perfectly awesome song on me. Thank you to Her Excellency, The Right Honourable @governorgeneralcanada, Mary Simon. Thank you to the @nac.cna for keeping the performing arts alive and well throughout Canada and being a champion for voices which have been historically silenced or overlooked. #GGAwards" (sic)

Many fans took to Ryan Reynolds' Instagram post and congratulated the actor on receiving the award while many others stated how much they loved him and how proud they were to be a Canadian. Many of them also extended their love for him from Canada and mentioned how proud they were of him. On the other hand, one of the Red Notice cast members, Dwayne Johnson took to the comments section and stated how special it was. Octavia Spencer dropped in heart emojis and congratulated the actor on being honoured with such a prestigious award. Take a look at some of the reactions to Ryan Reynolds' video on Instagram.

Ryan Reynolds also took to his Twitter handle and expressed his feeling of being honoured. He stated how glad he was to not be dead to experience something like this and added how he was beyond touched. Take a look-

I’m glad I don’t have to be dead to experience something like this. I’m so beyond touched right now. I recommend making a list of people you appreciate, then immediately telling them. You don’t even have to write this list with the blood of your enemies. Just a regular pen works. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 27, 2021

