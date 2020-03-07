Ryan Reynolds' Horror Movie That Failed To Impress The Audience

Ryan Reynolds is considered as one of the finest actors in Hollywood. The Deadpool star has been in the industry for over three decades. Ryan Reynolds has gained an immense fan following with his remarkable performances. The actor is known for his versatility and the efforts he puts in a role. However, despite giving his best shot, some of his movies didn't do well at the box office in the past. Check out Ryan Reynolds' horror movies that did not work well at the box office.

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds' Best Animated Films That 'Deadpool' Fans Must Watch

R.I.P.D

R.I.P.D is known for its different storyline. The film revolved around a murdered cop who wants to take revenge. Ryan portrayed the character of Nick Walker, a detective who used to work for the Boston Police Department. R.I.P.D was known to be one of the biggest fails of Ryan's career. The film was made at a budget of $154 million, while it only managed to churn out $78.3 million worldwide.

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds was adamant on making 'Deadpool' for 10 years; read details

Blade: Trinity

Blade: Trinity is written, produced and directed by David S. Goyer, who also wrote the screenplays to Blade and Blade II. The superhero film series is backed by the horror genre in the third instalment, Blade: Trinity. Even though the third and final film in the Blade film series grossed $128 million at the box office worldwide on a budget of $65 million but they received mostly cynical reviews from critics. The film was tagged as the worst-reviewed film in the trilogy.

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds' affection with the character drove Fox to make 'Deadpool'

Boltneck

Boltneck is a horror comedy film released in the year 2000. The 20-year-old film is a modern film adaptation of the classic Mary Shelley novel Frankenstein. The film stars Matthew Lawrence, Justin Walker and Christine Lakin. Ryan Reynolds is seen in a supporting role. A review by Horror Society gave it a 3 out of 5. The film did not do well at the box office.

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's way of balancing work and personal life is truly iconic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.