Ryan Reynolds' Horror Movie That Failed To Impress The Audience

Hollywood News

Ryan Reynolds is widely known for his comic roles and his superhero flick 'Deadpool'. Read on to know more about Reynolds' horror movies which did not work well

Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds is considered as one of the finest actors in Hollywood. The Deadpool star has been in the industry for over three decades. Ryan Reynolds has gained an immense fan following with his remarkable performances. The actor is known for his versatility and the efforts he puts in a role. However, despite giving his best shot, some of his movies didn't do well at the box office in the past. Check out Ryan Reynolds' horror movies that did not work well at the box office. 

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds' Best Animated Films That 'Deadpool' Fans Must Watch

R.I.P.D

R.I.P.D is known for its different storyline. The film revolved around a murdered cop who wants to take revenge. Ryan portrayed the character of Nick Walker, a detective who used to work for the Boston Police Department. R.I.P.D was known to be one of the biggest fails of Ryan's career. The film was made at a budget of $154 million, while it only managed to churn out $78.3 million worldwide.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Image Engine (@image.engine.vfx) on

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds was adamant on making 'Deadpool' for 10 years; read details

Blade: Trinity 

Blade: Trinity is written, produced and directed by David S. Goyer, who also wrote the screenplays to Blade and Blade II. The superhero film series is backed by the horror genre in the third instalment, Blade: Trinity. Even though the third and final film in the Blade film series grossed $128 million at the box office worldwide on a budget of $65 million but they received mostly cynical reviews from critics. The film was tagged as the worst-reviewed film in the trilogy.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by REVIEWS FILMS WWE RAP ALBUMS (@klim_reviews) on

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds' affection with the character drove Fox to make 'Deadpool'

Boltneck

Boltneck is a horror comedy film released in the year 2000. The 20-year-old film is a modern film adaptation of the classic Mary Shelley novel Frankenstein. The film stars Matthew Lawrence, Justin Walker and Christine Lakin. Ryan Reynolds is seen in a supporting role. A review by Horror Society gave it a 3 out of 5. The film did not do well at the box office. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Brandon Croft (@horrifying_reviews) on

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's way of balancing work and personal life is truly iconic

 

 

