Ryan Reynolds' Affection With The Character Drove Fox To Make 'Deadpool'

Ryan Reynolds's Deadpool has won hearts across the globe. Apart from Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds' other films like Green Lantern, 6 Underground, The Hitman's Bodyguard have been blockbuster hits. The actor is known to have an impressive comic timing and a great sense of humour. Read on to know more on how eventually Ryan Reynolds convinced 20th Century Fox to make the movie Deadpool.

How Ryan Reynolds convinced Fox to produce Deadpool

Ryan Reynolds spoke about his affection with Deadpool to the media, that it started back in April of 2004. In the series, Deadpool and Cable #2 featured a joke where Wade Wilson talks about he looks like “Ryan Renolds [sic] crossed with a shar-pei”. This joke made the actor want to play the character even more. Later in X-Men Origins: Wolverine Ryan was cast as Wade Wilson, though this version of Deadpool was not that well received by the audiences and wanted proper Deadpool on the silver screen.

With Ryan's attachment to the character and reluctant in making something happen he convinced Fox to make the movie. Ryan Reynolds and 20th Century Fox started working on the Deadpool movie since the first weekend of X-Men Origins: Wolverine came out. Until this point, there was massive confusion regarding how Deadpool's character could be linked with X-Men and Fox. But by 2009 everyone was onboard and the Deadpool spinoff movie was underway with Ryan Reynolds as the anti-hero.

Deadpool released in the year 2016 and directed by Tim Miller. The movie starred Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin, TJ Miller, Gina Carano, etc in the lead roles. The movie even got a sequel in 2018 directed by David Leitch and featured Josh Brolin and others in pivotal roles.

