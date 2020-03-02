Ryan Reynolds' Best Animated Films That 'Deadpool' Fans Must Watch

Ryan Reynolds has been putting his fans in a zone of excitement as he will be next seen in a 2020 action-adventure comedy titled Free Guy. Ryan Reynolds' movies are always adored by his die-hard fans, who praise him the most for his portrayal of Deadpool in the Deadpool franchise. Reynolds has played several comic roles as well as serious roles, but his comedy films are more appreciated by his fans. With all that said now, read on to know more about Ryan Reynolds' best-animated films here:

Ryan Reynolds' best-animated films

Turbo

In the 2013 animated sports comedy, Ryan Reynolds was seen voicing the titular character of Turbo, who is also known as Theo, a small garden snail who dreams of becoming the best racer ever and the Indianapolis 500 champion. Turbo features Paul Giamatti, Michael Peña, Snoop Dogg, Maya Rudolph, Michelle Rodriguez and Samuel L. Jackson, along with Reynolds. The film went on to earn over $282.6 million at the box-office. This David Soren-directorial went on to become a critically acclaimed film and garnered several awards. Turbo is the second film by DreamWorks Animations in 2013 that features Reynolds, first being The Croods.

The Croods

The Croods is a 2013 comedy adventure film that features an ensemble cast of Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Clark Duke, Cloris Leachman, and Randy Thom. The Croods is set in a fictional prehistoric era known as The Croodaceous and revolves around a caveman's life and how all hell breaks loose when a young genius comes into his life. The Croods is directed by Kirk DeMicco and Chris Sanders who also wrote the screenplay together. Ryan Reynolds made his animated film debut with The Croods.

Detective Pikachu

Detective Pikachu is the first live-action Pokemon film, loosely based on a 2016 video game of the same name. In the film, Ryan Reynolds is seen voicing the character of Pikachu, whereas Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Suki Waterhouse, Omar Chaparro, and Bill Nighy are seen in live-action roles. Detective Pikachu received mix reactions from Pokemon fans and went on to become a box-office hit after earning $433 million worldwide. The film is directed by Rob Letterman, who had considered casting Dwayne Johnson and Huge Jackman for the titular role before offering it to Reynolds.

