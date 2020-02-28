Ryan Reynolds: List Of Awards Won By 'Deadpool' Actor Till Now

Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds is viewed as one of the best actors in Hollywood. He played his first lead role in the film Two Guys and a Girl. Owing to his performance, the actor won a huge number of hearts as well as awards. He featured in mainstream films like The Proposal, Deadpool, Deadpool 2, Waiting, Woman in Gold, and numerous others.
His portrayal of Deadpool was loved by all, and the movies went on to become enormous hits. Fans adored his quirky superhero character in the film. The jokes and the amusing scenes in the films cracked up people uncontrollably. Ryan Reynolds has won numerous honours for his comedy films, or as a performer, and numerous others. We have a rundown of much-deserved awards won by him:
Image credit: Youtube
Image credit: Youtube
Also read: Ryan Reynolds' Best Sci-fi Films That You Must Check Out; Read
Also read: Ryan Reynolds And Josh Brolin's Fun Moments On Social Media Will Make Your Day
Ryan Reynolds was nominated several times for his 2009 romance drama The Proposal, in which he starred opposite Sandra Bullock, but never won one.
Also read: Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Are Made For Each Other & These Pics Prove It
Also read: Ryan Reynolds' Best Suit Looks To Take Style Inspiration From For Your Next Social Outing
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.