Ryan Reynolds: List Of Awards Won By 'Deadpool' Actor Till Now

Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds is viewed as one of the best actors in Hollywood. He played his first lead role in the film Two Guys and a Girl. Owing to his performance, the actor won a huge number of hearts as well as awards. He featured in mainstream films like The Proposal, Deadpool, Deadpool 2, Waiting, Woman in Gold, and numerous others.

His portrayal of Deadpool was loved by all, and the movies went on to become enormous hits. Fans adored his quirky superhero character in the film. The jokes and the amusing scenes in the films cracked up people uncontrollably. Ryan Reynolds has won numerous honours for his comedy films, or as a performer, and numerous others. We have a rundown of much-deserved awards won by him:

List of the awards that he has won till now

In the year 2017, Ryan Reynolds won an award for 'Hasty Pudding’s Man of the year'.

Image credit: Youtube

In the year 2016, he won an award of 'Best Actor in a Comedy' for Deadpool. In the same year, he won EW's Entertainer of the Year award for 2016.

Image credit: Youtube

In the year 2012, he won an award for 'Favorite movie superhero' for Green Lantern. In the same year, he won Favorite Action Movie Star award for the same movie.

In the year 2005, Ryan Reynolds was nominated for his work in The Amityville Horror and he won an award for 'Teen Choice Awards', in the category of 'Choice Movie Scary scene'.

In the year 2003, he won a Young Hollywood Award for the Next Generation Male.

Ryan Reynolds was nominated several times for his 2009 romance drama The Proposal, in which he starred opposite Sandra Bullock, but never won one.

