Ryan Reynolds And Josh Brolin's Fun Moments On Social Media Will Make Your Day

Ryan Reynolds and Josh Brolin featured together in Deadpool 2 back in 2018. During the film's promotional tour, the two stars treated their fans with a number of funny interviews and public interaction. Both Ryan and Josh have indulged in funny banters over social media over the years which has reportedly increased the hype for the scheduled Deadpool 3 movie which is expected to bring in Josh Brolin and Ryan Reynolds on-screen back again. Below are some of the best Ryan-Josh moments from their social media through the years.

Ryan Reynolds and Josh Brolin's fun moments

Josh Brolin recently celebrated his birthday and Ryan took to his Instagram and posted a photo of the former from the sets of Deadpool 2. Brolin can be seen in his character costume as he poses with a little kid in a Deadpool costume. In the caption, Ryan described Josh as his strong man, whereas Josh in the comment section called Ryan Reynolds a tiger salamander.

Ryan had previously shared a photo from the press tour of Deadpool 2 along with Josh Brolin. As Ryan Reynolds is seen looking away from the camera, Josh can be seen staring straight into it as he makes a grumpy face. Ryan took to his Instagram and made fun of Josh for the same. Check out the post below:

