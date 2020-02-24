Ryan Reynolds' Best Sci-fi Films That You Must Check Out; Read

Ryan Reynolds is a popular Hollywood actor who is mostly known for his comic roles in films like Van Wilder, Ted, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and most prominently in the 2016 superhero flick Deadpool. He has garnered a huge fan base since his debut in the world of cinema, and apart from comic films, he has also appeared in several science-fiction films. Read on to know more about Ryan Reynolds' best sci-fi movies here:

Ryan Reynolds' best sci-fi movies:

Self/less

Self/less is a 2015 science fiction film that revolves around a wealthy man who suffers from a terminal illness and moves to technology to create a new and younger body for himself. It features Ryan Reynolds, Natalie Martinez, Matthew Goode, Victor Garber, Derek Luke, and Ben Kingsley in the lead roles. The film is directed by Tarsem Singh. It collected over USD 30 million at the box-office. In the film Deadpool, there was a small reference to Self/less, made by Ryan Reynold's Deadpool.

Life

Life is a 2017 sci-fi horror film that features Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson, and Ryan Reynolds in the lead roles. The film managed to bag over USD 100 million worldwide and went on to be one of the best sci-fi films of 2017. The film revolves around a crew of six members of the International Space Station, and how they one day stumble upon evidence of life on the planet Mars.

Deadpool

Deadpool is a 2016 film based on a character from the Marvel comics. It is a sci-fi superhero film, and the plot of the film revolves around the titular character of Deadpool and his epic quest of finding the man who is responsible for giving him superpowers and a scarred face. It went on to become one of the best Marvel films of all time and made a big name for Ryan Reynolds. One of the most notable things about the film is that the lead character is aware of him being in a film, and is constantly seen breaking the fourth wall.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine

Ryan Reynolds played a major role in the 2009 superhero film, X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Reynolds' best friend Huge Jackman played the lead role in the film, whereas Reynolds plays the character of Wade Wilson, also known as Deadpool. This was the first time he played the character of Deadpool, which he later resumed in the Deadpool franchise.

It was one of the best superhero films of all time. The Deadpool movie was in talks since 2004, and Reynolds was very excited to play the character. So when he was approached by the makers of X-Men Origins, he immediately picked up the role.

