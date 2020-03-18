Did You Know Ryan Reynolds Starred In Many Lesser-known TV Shows? See List

The very talented and popular Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has a beautiful graph of his acting career. The Canadian star who refused to be known by his failures started his acting career from minor roles in TV sitcoms and reached superstardom after his movie Deadpool. Here are all the TV series through which he started stepping towards his success.

Family Guy

Ryan Reynolds acted in the TV Show Family Guy for a cameo role in the animated comedy’s Christmas episode. He lent his voice to someone in the show who was performing as the precursor to Jesus. In one of the interviews, Family Guy executive producer Mark Hentemann explains that he’s "God’s previous attempt at an immaculate conception — his first son that didn’t quite work out.”

When Friendship Kills

When Friendship Kills is also famously known as A Secret Between Friends: A Moment of Truth Movie. It was released in 1996 in America. The series was directed by James A. Contner. The plot of the series is about the Lexi Archer, a teenager whose parents get divorced and she moves out with her mother. The movie is part of the Moment of the Truth franchise that deals with the danger of anorexia nervosa among teens.

Fifteen

The show is about the teens of fictional school Hillside. The plot is about students who face numerous issues like dating, divorce, abuse, and friendship. The show was released on February 2, 1991. Ryan Reynolds performed the role of Billy Simpson. According to IMDb, he is one of the actors from the show who appeared in both first and last episodes of the series and remained with the entire series. The entire series contains a total of 65 episodes.

The Odyssey

The show was aired from 1992-1994 as a family drama. Ryan Reynolds played one of the major roles in this series. His character was named as Macro. He is the guy who wants the power in the show and he can do anything to keep it. The show was directed by Rex Bromfield and penned by Paul Vitols and Warren Easton.

