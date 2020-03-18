WATCH: Did You Know Ryan Reynolds Was Part Of THESE Music Videos?

Ryan Reynolds is one of the best actors in Hollywood, who played his first lead role in the American television sitcom, Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place. Ordinary Magic (1993), based on the novel Ganesh, by Malcolm Bosse, marks his debut into Hollywood. He was seen in many successful movies like The Proposal, Waiting.., Safehouse, Deadpool, Deadpool 2, and more.

The actor has evolved in his craft over time. He is likewise observed to be extremely active on social media handles like Instagram and Twitter. Apart from appearing in films, Ryan Reynolds has also been a part of various music videos. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds' Most Memorable Performances You Should Not Miss

Ryan Reynolds music videos

Threw It on the Ground

In 2009, Ryan Reynolds played a part in The Lonely Island’s Threw It on the Ground. The song is an Akiva Schaffer directorial and casts The Lonely Island and Bobby Moynihan, along with Ryan Reynolds who played himself in the music video. Threw It on the Ground is The Lonely Island's humoured music video about a non-conformist guy who rebels against society and the "system" by throwing objects to the ground. His anger escalates towards common workers, his girlfriend, a kid at a birthday party and some Hollywood personalities.

Also Read | Is Ryan Reynolds Mentioned By Name In The Marvel's Deadpool Comics? Know Unknown Facts

Ashes

Ashes is a song recorded by the Canadian singer, Celine Dion, for Marvel Universe’s Deadpool 2. It was written by Petey Martin, Jordan Smith, and Tedd T and produced by Steve Mac with a remix version produced by Steve Aoki. The song plays in the background during he opening credits of Deadpool 2. The song received positive reviews from music critics and topped the US Dance Club Songs chart.

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively Donate $1 Million For Coronavirus Fight; Troll Hugh Jackman

You Need to Calm Down

You Need to Calm Down is a song by the American singer, Taylor Swift. Almost every song by Taylor Swift is the talk of the town, but this one had a different impact because of its LGBTQ advocacy and a star-studded music video. There were several prominent celebrities featured in the video, including Katy Perry, Jonathan Van Ness, and Ryan Reynolds. The song received a nomination at the 62nd Grammy Awards for Best Pop Solo Performance.

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds Fashion Accessories To Take Cues From; Check Out The Actor's Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.