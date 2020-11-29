Ryan Reynolds' Much Awaited 'Deadpool 3' Release Date; What To Expect From The Film

The Deadpool 3 movie has already created a huge buzz among fans and according to Screen Rant, the movie is currently being made. The initial processes of the film have already begun and there is very little informati0on about the film. Ryan Reynolds was highly praised for the first two Deadpool films which were loved by the audience. Fans are now expecting a third film and thus, the makers have began working on it.

Also Read | Anna Faris Shares An Hysterical 'fun Fact' On 15-year-anniversary Of 'Just Friends'

Ryan Reynolds much-awaited Deadpool 3 release date revealed?

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds Says His Wife And Daughters Are 'most Capable' People In His Life

Deadpool 3 release date

The makers and the studio involved with the making of the film haven’t released any official date for the film. However, as per reports from the above-mentioned portal, the film is being made and is currently in the development stages. Disney and Marvel both have shown interest in making the film and carrying the storyline forward. According to the news portal, Deadpool 3 will also see a whole new creative team. The initial writers of the film, Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese will not be providing their input for Deadpool 3. Replacing them, Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux from Bobs Burgers will be coming on the creative team. The portal also claimed that director David Leitch will not be returning for the next instalments of Deadpool and thus a new director will be taking the helm for Deadpool 3.

Also Read | When Ryan Reynolds Opened Up About His Inspiring Side Hustle As An Entrepreneur

Cast for Deadpool 3

The cast for Deadpool 3 has not been officially confirmed yet. However, Ryan Reynolds is sure to return as the merc with a mouth in the upcoming series. Over the course of the Deadpool series, a number of key characters were introduced and it is unsure if they will be seen in the next instalment as well. According to the news portal, Deadpool 3 may stand a chance to take place within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Deadpool will be maintaining their R rated run for their film and thus it remains to be seen if Marvel will adapt and accept their first R rated film with Deadpool 3. As a character, Deadpool is known to break the fourth wall and thus a possibility of him starring in a shared universe between his R rated set up and Marvel’s cinematic universe also could be possible. However, the timeline in which Deadpool will be featured remains to be seen.

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds Made More Than 400 Videos To Thank 'Red Notice' Crew?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.