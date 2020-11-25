Ryan Reynolds Made More Than 400 Videos To Thank 'Red Notice' Crew?

Red Notice is an upcoming action comedy thriller Netflix film. It stars Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds in the lead roles. Like many other projects, the movie faced issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now as it has wrapped filming, it is revealed that Reynolds thanked the crew with personalised videos.

Ryan Reynolds recorded over 400 videos to thank his 'Red Notice' crew?

Ryan Reynolds is quite active on his Instagram handle where he has more than 35 million followers. On October 30, he shared a post revealing that he has wrapped filming Red Notice. The actor thanked his crew for their hard work over the months. Check out his post below.

Ryan Reynolds Instagram caption read, "There haven’t been a lot of movies lately. I miss them. Yesterday was my final day on #RedNotice. We started this film 10 months ago. We stopped in March with no idea when or if we’d go back. With the help of so many whip-smart health and safety workers, Netflix found a way to get us back to work.

My hat is OFF to this crew. I can’t emphasise their grit enough. Over 300 souls living in a sequestered bubble to make this a reality. They went to work under the most intense circumstances every day. That sacrifice is not only theirs, but it also belongs to their family, friends and loved ones who haven’t seen them in months. Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear masks. And visors. And have cotton swabs shoved up their noses every day. #RedNotice @netflix 📷: @masistills @hhgarcia41" (sic).

Now The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that Ryan Reynolds did not share in his post that he recorded more than 400 videos for his quarantine crew as a thank you gesture. The bubble required an extended period of isolation, so the actor made the videos for the Atlanta-based crews’ families, friends, and loved ones. Reynolds revealed that for people who didn’t have family, he made videos for their dogs. He said that morale was so low because everyone was in lockdown. They could not go anywhere but work or the hotel. He mentioned that in some cases, their families were at home less than a mile away. He noted that he cannot imagine that kind of longing.

Ryan Reynolds admitted that it was an exhausting effort but “worth every second” of his time. Besides the videos, he even gifted every crewmember a bottle of his Aviation Gin for the road, once Red Notice wrapped shooting. It also had a personalized note. The actor called the crew “awesome group of people,” and asserted that what they did was so hard.

