Is Ryan Reynolds Mentioned By Name In The Marvel's Deadpool Comics? Know Unknown Facts

It is no secret that actor Ryan Reynolds is the ultimate prankster in Hollywood. While him roasting his pals on social media is not an unknown fact, there are a lot of things that his fans do not know about him. Here are a few lesser-known facts about the Deadpool star.

Interesting unknown facts about Ryan Reynolds that you might now know about

Ryan Reynolds once failed a Drama class

According to a popular magazine, Ryan Reynolds once failed a drama class. This totally comes as a shock for all his fans. His best friend, Hugh Jackman poked fun at him for this particular fact in 2016 when the actor received his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

ALSO READ | Ryan Reynolds Confirms 'Deadpool 3' Being Worked On At Marvel Studios

The Deadpool comics mention him by name

The Deadpool and Cable No.2 comics of 2004 mention Ryan Reynolds by name. In the comics, Deadpool says that he looks like Ryan Reynolds crossed with Shar-pei. Only in the comics, Reynolds is spelt as Renolds. Who better to play Ryan Reynolds crossed with a Shar-Pei than Ryan Reynolds himself.

Alanis Morissette wrong a song for him

Before tying the knot with Blake Lively, the actor reportedly dated the singer Alanis Morissette. The duo got engaged but later called it quits in 2007. Later in an interview, the singer revealed that her song Torch was about Ryan.

ALSO READ | Ryan Reynolds Trolls Hugh Jackman As He Celebrates 3 Years Of ‘Logan’

Reynolds met his wife Blake Lively on the sets of Green Lantern

Despite the actor's clear displeasure with the film, Green Lantern, it turns out that starring in the film was not all bad for him. The actor met his now-wife Blake Lively on the sets of the film. Lively played the love interest of Ryan, Carol Ferris in the film. As Lively mentioned in an interview, the duo started dating in 2011, a year after they filmed for Green Lantern.

Ryan Reynolds wanted to play Kid Flash for years

Although Reynolds has played many high-flying characters in his films, he has always wanted to play the kid Flash. The actor revealed that he wants to play the Wally West version of the hero. The actor reportedly almost played the character twice, but it fell through both the times.

ALSO READ | Ryan Reynolds And John Krasinski Turn Into '14-year-olds' While Posing With An Owl

ALSO READ | Ryan Reynolds' Emotional Films To Watch That Will Make Your Heart Heavy; See List Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.