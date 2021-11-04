Ryan Reynolds Opens Up About Sabbatical, Says He Wishes To Spend 'quality Time' With Kids

Ryan Reynolds was recently in the news after he announced his sabbatical from films. The actor attended the premiere for his upcoming film, Red Notice in Los Angeles, where he spoke to Entertainment Tonight about his decision of taking some time off from shooting films and spending some 'quality time' with his family.

Ryan Reynolds opens up about his sabbatical from films

On the red carpet at the event, the actor mentioned that his sabbatical is all about spending 'quality time' with his children before they become teenagers and begin to 'loathe' him. The actor shared three children with his wife, Blake Lively, James, who is 6-years-old, Inez is five and the duo's youngest, Betty is 2-years-old. This is not the first time the actor has spoken about his sabbatical.

He had earlier mentioned to WSJ Magazine, via ET Canada that his work ethic often leaves him anxious. His announcement came right after his production for Spirited was complete. He took to his Instagram account to make the announcement but first penned down a not about Spirited. He wrote, "Singing, dancing and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell made a whole lotta dreams come true." He further penned down, "Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making. I’m gonna miss every second of working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists. These days, kindness matters as much as talent. I’ve been lucky to work with folks who are flush with both." Spirited is touted to be a Christmas musical and will be a modern retelling of Charles Dickens' tale A Christmas Carol.

'Red Notice': Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson & Gal Gadot

The actor's upcoming release is Red Notice, in which he will be seen with Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. Set to release on Netflix on November 12, the film will also see Chris Diamantopoulos and Ritu Arya take on supporting roles. The online streaming platform recently released the trailer of the film, which gave fans a glimpse of what is to come. Apart from being action-packed, the trailer also promised some moments of humour in the film. The trio recently attended the premiere of the film and left their fans in awe of their glamourous attire.

(Image: AP)