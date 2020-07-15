Ryan Reynolds Pre-orders Royal Gin For Paul McCartney, Shares Receipt

Ryan Reynolds is known to be a prankster in Hollywood. The Canadian actor often enjoys social media banters with his wife Blake Lively and other celebrity pals. Taking part in another prank, Ryan just pre-ordered a bottle of royal gin for the iconic Beatles star Paul McCartney. The Royal Family of England recently announced the launch of their own Gin brand officially, called Buckingham Palace Gin.

Ryan Reynolds, who also owns a gin brand called Aviation Gin, welcomed this healthy competition with a little joke of his own. The actor jokingly ordered a bottle of the royal gin for the Beatles artist Paul McCartney. He shared the false receipt on his social media and wrote in the caption, "Pre-ordered". [sic]

Fans were quick to notice the addresses from the screenshot. Reynolds put down a fake billing address in his name and wrote, " Ryan Reynolds -1 Upmanship Much Dr., Notcoolington, W** *ML, United Kingdom". Fans also noticed that the famed musician's address was put down as a combination of Sherlock Holmes' address and One Direction fan club tags. Ryan wrote the delivery address as, "Paul McCartney -221b Baker Street, Downton Abbey Rd, 1D4 LYF, United Kingdom". He also added more jokes when he put down the payment method as "Loonie" and the delivery method as "Royal Space Force".

The comments section on the post was flooded in no time with fans and friends making their own jokes about the bill. Blake's sister Robyn Lively wrote, "I literally can not believe you put your actual billing address". Another user wrote, "For a second I was like yes we know where he’s located".

One user wrote, "The longer I look at this, the funnier it gets". Acknowledging the funny address, one user wrote, "I want a condo in Notcoolington". Another one asked if the Royal Space Force could ship a bottle of Gin to him. Though it is unclear why Paul was brought in on the joke, fans think both the addresses had "United Kingdom" in it because the Gin is only shipped in the UK.

This is not the first time that the actor poked fun at Paul McCartney. When Ryan Reynolds earlier met him in 2018, he shared a picture with him and wrote in the caption, "Have you ever had a dream to meet someone so badly and somehow it comes true? You’re welcome, Paul". [sic] Fans now await Paul's reply to the Gin joke.

