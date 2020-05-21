Dwayne Johnson Reveals Ryan Reynolds Kept Cracking Jokes While Filming 'Red Notice'

Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson revealed that his Red Notice co-star Ryan Reynolds kept making jokes and running the takes on the sets of the film. On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Dwayne Johnson revealed that the actors had a great time. He also stated that Ryan Reynolds is the best and revealed how the actor would make funny noises in the middle of a serious scene.

Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds on the set of Red Notice

While talking to Jimmy Fallon, Dwayne Johnson revealed that his upcoming film Red Notice stars Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot. Despite working with Ryan Reynolds in Hobbs and Shaw, Dwayne Johnson said that this time it was different. Red Notice was their film and they had a fun time shooting it.

In the video, Dwayne Johnson can be heard saying that, ‘A lot of the movie was just Ryan and I. Man I’d like to think that I am a professional and I’m disciplined. Oh my god, I never laughed so hard.’

While talking about Ryan Reynolds, he stated, ‘Ryan has an athlete’s mentality. He comes on set and ready to work, as funny and brilliant as he is, he is an intense actor. But it got to a point where he would say something and then I would say something and then he would say it in a way he knew that I liked, which is actually needling me when the camera is on me.’

Dwayne Johnson further revealed that while shooting for his close up scene, he gave the line and Ryan Reynolds looked at him and made a funny noise. He recalls doubling in laughter after the interaction. Dwayne Johnson further added that he has the best time on the set of Red Notice with Ryan Reynolds. He also disclosed that they are halfway through the movie, and concluded by saying that the cast and crew will come back together once the pandemic is over.

Dwayne Johnson will be reuniting with director Rawson Marshall Thurber for Netflix’s Red Notice. The shooting of the film has been brought to a sudden halt due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Ryan Reynolds had previously revealed that despite the shooting, he believes that not much footage can be used as he spent most of the time on the set trying to get Dwayne Johnson to crack up.

