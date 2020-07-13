Ryan Reynolds Shares 'useless Facts' & BTS Pics Of 'Deadpool' As He Walks Down Memory Lane

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds has been in the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Recently, he walked down the memory lane as he shared some on some ‘useless facts’ from his film Deadpool 2. On his social media, he shared some BTS pictures from the movie as well. He also shared photos with the Deadpool cast on social media.

Deadpool BTS

(Image Credits: Ryan Reynold's Instagram)

(Image Credits: Ryan Reynold's Instagram)

ALSO READ: Ryan Reynolds Starrer 'Deadpool 2' BTS Bloopers Video Will Leave You In Splits; See Here

(Image Credits: Ryan Reynold's Instagram)

Ryan Reynolds, known for his witty and hilarious posts, took to his Instagram and mentioned that one of the scenes from Deadpool 2 was actually him paying homage to Harrison Ford’s character from Indiana Jones. Reynolds wrote that one of the ‘useless facts’ is that a scene where he is running from a crowd of people is actually a homage to one of the scenes from Indiana Jones where Harrison Ford is running away from people as well. He also mentioned that he paid homage to another film, titled Planes, Trains, and Automobiles. He mentioned about it by posting a still from the 1987 comic film alongside the still from Deadpool.

(Image Credits: Ryan Reynold's Instagram)

Ryan Reynolds also revealed an unseen suit which was almost finalised to be the suit that his character Deadpool wears in the second installation of the film. On his social media, he revealed that he backed out from wearing the new suit and went back to the original one. Reynolds shared a few BTS pictures as well as a video with his Deadpool 2 co-star Josh Brolin from the sets of Deadpool 2.

(Image Credits: Ryan Reynold's Instagram)

ALSO READ: Ryan Reynolds' Video While Getting His Makeup Done As 'Deadpool' Is Unmissable; Watch

(Image Credits: Ryan Reynold's Instagram)

(Image Credits: Ryan Reynold's Instagram)

Ryan Reynolds went on to list out activities that can be considered as cardio according to him. He wrote that skipping, dancing as well as love is all considered as cardio. By sharing a picture of a spear that supposedly passes through Deadpool’s body, he spoke about piercing. He hilariously mentioned that while some might have more piercing than him, his piercings annoyed his mother the most.

(Image Credits: Ryan Reynold's Instagram)

(Image Credits: Ryan Reynold's Instagram)

ALSO READ: Ryan Reynolds Pitches Idea To Introduce 'Deadpool' Into Marvel Cinematic Universe?

(Image Credits: Ryan Reynold's Instagram)

(Image Credits: Ryan Reynold's Instagram)

(Image Credits: Ryan Reynold's Instagram)

In another post, he wrote that he got into a ticket fight with co-star Josh Brolin as well. He also shared a picture with the singing sensation Celine Dion. While wrapping up the edition of ‘Memory Lane’, Ryan Reynolds shared a picture of himself ripping out the makeup that he had to do for Deadpool’s disfigured face. At the end of the posts, he mentioned that Deadpool 2 director David Leitch is 'talented and fun to work with'.

Deadpool cast's BTS pictures

(Image Credits: Ryan Reynold's Instagram)

(Image Credits: Ryan Reynold's Instagram)

(Image Credits: Ryan Reynold's Instagram)

ALSO READ: These Ryan Reynolds' 'Deadpool' Posts On His Instagram Are Hilarious; See Here

(Image Credits: Ryan Reynold's Instagram)

(Image Credits: Ryan Reynold's Instagram)

(Image Credits: Ryan Reynold's Instagram)

(Image Credits: Ryan Reynold's Instagram)

ALSO READ: Hugh Jackman Continues His Feud With Ryan Reynolds With Deadpool-Wolverine Cake

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.