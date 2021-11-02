Ryan Reynolds Reacts To Justin Bieber's Recreation Of 'Free Guy'; Says 'love This'

Halloween celebrations last year were halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. People dressed up at home and could not party due to the safety guidelines. Therefore, this year's Halloween celebrations were grander than ever. Even if Halloween 2021 is over, the spirit of the spooky festival is still alive, and singer Justin Bieber does not seem like getting over it anytime soon. The Stay singer recently shared another Halloween costume which caught the attention of fellow Canadian actor, Ryan Reynolds.

Taking to Instagram, Justin Beiber shared his second avatar from a Halloween party. This time, the Grammy Award-winning singer channelled the look of Ryan Reynold from his film Free Guy. He also shared his Free Guy poster and amused not only his fans but also Reynolds too. In the photo, Justin Bieber sported a much identical costume with a blue shirt and striped tie. In one hand, he held a coffee glass and a fishbowl in the other one. Sharing the original and his version of the posters, the singer tagged the Free Guy star in his Instagram post. Several celebs reacted to the post, including Justin's model wife, Hailey Baldwin. She wrote, "slayed" while Justine Skye commented, "Killed it".

Ryan Reynolds on Justin Beiber's Free Guy avatar

The post caught the attention of Ryan Reynolds, who was nothing but amused to see Justin Bieber's creation. The Deadpool actor took to his Instagram stories and reshared the post. In the caption, he mentioned how he loved this recreation. The actor wrote, "Not having a good day... having a GREAT DAY. Love love love this." Ryan Reynolds played the role of a background player in an open-world video game in the film Free Guy. The movie was released on August 13, 2021, and became one of the most successful films of Reynold's career.

Justin Bieber also donned a bear costume for a Halloween party. However, the singer did not keep it simple and gave his look a stylish twist. He wore several silver chains and looked uber cool in his bear costume. Sharing a blurred photo, he wrote, "It’s the bear necessities of life". Sam Tompkins reacted to his photo and wrote, "man put on the chains hahahahha".

Image: Instagram/@justinbieber