Last Updated:

MTV EMA 2021 Nomination List: Justin Bieber, BTS Get Highest Nominations; Check Full List

As MTV is set to air the popular Europe Music Awards, it recently unveiled the MTV EMA nomination list for 2021 which has Justin Bieber, BTS on top.

Written By
Nehal Gautam
mtv EMA nomination list 2021

Image: Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial/AP


As the fans were eagerly waiting for the MTV Europe Music Awards nominations for 2021 to be released, the list was recently dropped with Justin Bieber and the BTS boy band marking the maximum nods. 

Justin Bieber has been nominated under the categories of Best Artist, Best Pop, Best Song, Best Collaboration, Best Video and Biggest Fans. On the other hand, BTS was marked under Best Pop, Best K-Pop, Best Group and Biggest Fans. Ed Sheeran and EMA newcomers Olivia Rodrigo and The Kid LAROI earned five nominations while Doja Cat and Lil Nas X earned six nods each. 

When and where will MTV EMA 2021 take place?

The highly-anticipated event is set to take place at the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary and the fans will be able to watch it on MTV channels in 180 countries on 14 November 2021. 

MTV EMA Nomination list 2021

Best Artist

Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd

Best Pop

BTS
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo

Best Collaboration

Black Eyed Peas, Shakira – “GIRL LIKE ME”
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”
Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”
The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – “STAY”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – “Save Your Tears” (Remix)

READ | BTS' Jimin, V’s song 'Friends' with Celin Sharma's 'Nach Mera Hero' included in 'Eternals'

Best New

Giveon
Griff
Olivia Rodrigo
Rauw Alejandro
Saweetie
The Kid LAROI

Best Electronic

Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Joel Corry
Marshmello
Skrillex
Swedish House Mafia

Best Song

Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”
Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”
Justin Bieber – “Peaches” ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
Lil Nas X – “MONTERO” (Call Me By Your Name)
Olivia Rodrigo – “Drivers License”
The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – “STAY”

READ | MTV Europe Music Awards Best India Act: Armaan Malik, Prabh Deep & others bag nominations

Best Video

Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”
Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”
Justin Bieber – “Peaches” ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
Lil Nas X – “MONTERO” (Call Me By Your Name)
Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side”
Taylor Swift – “willow”

READ | MTV Europe Music Awards: BTS, Lady Gaga win big, Cardi B and Coldplay follow

Best Rock

Coldplay
Foo Fighters
Imagine Dragons
Kings Of Leon
Måneskin
The Killers

Best Alternative

Halsey
Lorde
Machine Gun Kelly
Twenty One Pilots
WILLOW
YUNGBLUD

Best Latin

Bad Bunny
J. Balvin
Maluma
Rauw Alejandro
Rosalía
Shakira

READ | Alicia Keys slays MTV EMA 2020 red carpet look with blingy facemask; see pictures

Best Group

BTS
Imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers
Little Mix
Måneskin
Silk Sonic

Best Push

24KGoldn
Fousheé
girl in red
Griff
JC Stewart
JXDN
Latto
Madison Beer
Olivia Rodrigo
Remi Wolf
SAINt JHN
The Kid LAROI

Best Hip Hop

Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
Kanye West
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj

Best K-Pop

BTS
LISA
Monsta X
NCT 127
ROSÉ
TWICE

Biggest Fans

Ariana Grande
BLACKPINK
BTS
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift

Best U.S. Act

Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift

Video for Good

Billie Eilish – “Your Power”
Demi Lovato – “Dancing With The Devil”
girl in red – “Serotonin”
H.E.R. – “Fight For You”
Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness”
Lil Nas X – “MONTERO” (Call Me By Your Name)

 

Image: Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial/AP

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: mtv, Justin Bieber, mtv ema
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com