MTV EMA 2021 Nomination List: Justin Bieber, BTS Get Highest Nominations; Check Full List

Image: Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial/AP
As the fans were eagerly waiting for the MTV Europe Music Awards nominations for 2021 to be released, the list was recently dropped with Justin Bieber and the BTS boy band marking the maximum nods.
Justin Bieber has been nominated under the categories of Best Artist, Best Pop, Best Song, Best Collaboration, Best Video and Biggest Fans. On the other hand, BTS was marked under Best Pop, Best K-Pop, Best Group and Biggest Fans. Ed Sheeran and EMA newcomers Olivia Rodrigo and The Kid LAROI earned five nominations while Doja Cat and Lil Nas X earned six nods each.
The highly-anticipated event is set to take place at the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary and the fans will be able to watch it on MTV channels in 180 countries on 14 November 2021.
Best Artist
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Best Pop
BTS
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo
Best Collaboration
Black Eyed Peas, Shakira – “GIRL LIKE ME”
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”
Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”
The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – “STAY”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – “Save Your Tears” (Remix)
Best New
Giveon
Griff
Olivia Rodrigo
Rauw Alejandro
Saweetie
The Kid LAROI
Best Electronic
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Joel Corry
Marshmello
Skrillex
Swedish House Mafia
Best Song
Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”
Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”
Justin Bieber – “Peaches” ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
Lil Nas X – “MONTERO” (Call Me By Your Name)
Olivia Rodrigo – “Drivers License”
The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – “STAY”
Best Video
Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”
Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”
Justin Bieber – “Peaches” ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
Lil Nas X – “MONTERO” (Call Me By Your Name)
Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side”
Taylor Swift – “willow”
Best Rock
Coldplay
Foo Fighters
Imagine Dragons
Kings Of Leon
Måneskin
The Killers
Best Alternative
Halsey
Lorde
Machine Gun Kelly
Twenty One Pilots
WILLOW
YUNGBLUD
Best Latin
Bad Bunny
J. Balvin
Maluma
Rauw Alejandro
Rosalía
Shakira
Best Group
BTS
Imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers
Little Mix
Måneskin
Silk Sonic
Best Push
24KGoldn
Fousheé
girl in red
Griff
JC Stewart
JXDN
Latto
Madison Beer
Olivia Rodrigo
Remi Wolf
SAINt JHN
The Kid LAROI
Best Hip Hop
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
Kanye West
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Best K-Pop
BTS
LISA
Monsta X
NCT 127
ROSÉ
TWICE
Biggest Fans
Ariana Grande
BLACKPINK
BTS
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
Best U.S. Act
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
Video for Good
Billie Eilish – “Your Power”
Demi Lovato – “Dancing With The Devil”
girl in red – “Serotonin”
H.E.R. – “Fight For You”
Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness”
Lil Nas X – “MONTERO” (Call Me By Your Name)
