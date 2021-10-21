MTV EMA 2021 Nomination List: Justin Bieber, BTS Get Highest Nominations; Check Full List

As the fans were eagerly waiting for the MTV Europe Music Awards nominations for 2021 to be released, the list was recently dropped with Justin Bieber and the BTS boy band marking the maximum nods.

Justin Bieber has been nominated under the categories of Best Artist, Best Pop, Best Song, Best Collaboration, Best Video and Biggest Fans. On the other hand, BTS was marked under Best Pop, Best K-Pop, Best Group and Biggest Fans. Ed Sheeran and EMA newcomers Olivia Rodrigo and The Kid LAROI earned five nominations while Doja Cat and Lil Nas X earned six nods each.

When and where will MTV EMA 2021 take place?

The highly-anticipated event is set to take place at the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary and the fans will be able to watch it on MTV channels in 180 countries on 14 November 2021.

MTV EMA Nomination list 2021

Best Artist

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Best Pop

BTS

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

Best Collaboration

Black Eyed Peas, Shakira – “GIRL LIKE ME”

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”

Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”

The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – “STAY”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – “Save Your Tears” (Remix)

Best New

Giveon

Griff

Olivia Rodrigo

Rauw Alejandro

Saweetie

The Kid LAROI

Best Electronic

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Joel Corry

Marshmello

Skrillex

Swedish House Mafia

Best Song

Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”

Justin Bieber – “Peaches” ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Lil Nas X – “MONTERO” (Call Me By Your Name)

Olivia Rodrigo – “Drivers License”

The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – “STAY”

Best Video

Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”

Justin Bieber – “Peaches” ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Lil Nas X – “MONTERO” (Call Me By Your Name)

Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side”

Taylor Swift – “willow”

Best Rock

Coldplay

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Kings Of Leon

Måneskin

The Killers

Best Alternative

Halsey

Lorde

Machine Gun Kelly

Twenty One Pilots

WILLOW

YUNGBLUD

Best Latin

Bad Bunny

J. Balvin

Maluma

Rauw Alejandro

Rosalía

Shakira

Best Group

BTS

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Little Mix

Måneskin

Silk Sonic

Best Push

24KGoldn

Fousheé

girl in red

Griff

JC Stewart

JXDN

Latto

Madison Beer

Olivia Rodrigo

Remi Wolf

SAINt JHN

The Kid LAROI

Best Hip Hop

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

Kanye West

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Best K-Pop

BTS

LISA

Monsta X

NCT 127

ROSÉ

TWICE

Biggest Fans

Ariana Grande

BLACKPINK

BTS

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Best U.S. Act

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Video for Good

Billie Eilish – “Your Power”

Demi Lovato – “Dancing With The Devil”

girl in red – “Serotonin”

H.E.R. – “Fight For You”

Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness”

Lil Nas X – “MONTERO” (Call Me By Your Name)

