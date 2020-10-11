Ryan Reynolds' THIS Movie Poster Was A Spoof Of Kevin Costner's 'The Bodyguard'; See

Ryan Reynolds was last seen in the 2018 action-comedy movie Deadpool 2. He also gave his voice for the character of Pikachu in 2019 mystery movie Detective Pikachu. One of Ryan Reynolds' movies that was widely appreciated by the audience was 2017 action-comedy The Hitman’s Bodyguard. Despite having two stellar actors in the lead

The Hitman’s Bodyguard poster a spoof of 1992 classic The Bodyguard

The Hitman’s Bodyguard was helmed by Patrick Hughes, the movie starred big names of the Hollywood film industry. The cast included Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Gary Oldman, Salma Hayek. As much as the storyline and the acting of the cast were loved by the audience, so was the poster. According to a trivia by IMDb, there was quite a resemblance between this poster and the poster of The Bodyguard, a 1992 classic.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard poster showed Samuel L. Jackson cradled in the arms of Ryan Reynolds just like Whitney Houston was in the arms of Kevin Costner. The backdrop was also similar - a purple coloured, rainy background in both the posters. In fact, the taglines were also similar. There was a change of only one word. ‘Never let him out of your sight. Never let your guard down. Never fall in love’, was the tagline of The Hitman’s Bodyguard.

The story of The Hitman’s Bodyguard revolves around Ryan Reynolds being the bodyguard of the convicted hitman Samuel L. Jackson. He must protect him until the latter is produced before the International Court of Justice to testify. This journey of theirs is met with various hurdles. There are car-chase sequences and also a lot of action to see in the movie.

Ryan Reynolds’ movies are massively loved by the audiences. They are fun and always show Reynolds in a new light. His upcoming movies include action-comedy movie Free Guy which is going to release in December 2020. The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, starring Jackson and Reynolds, is going to release in 2021. He has also dubbed for the sequel of the animated film The Croods which will release in December 2020.

