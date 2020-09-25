Ryan Reynolds Re-shares Hugh Jackman's Post With An Amusing New Caption

Ryan Reynolds is known for trolling his fans as well as celebs on his social media pages. One of Ryan's favourite targets is X-Men actor Hugh Jackman. Ryan Reynolds has been trolling Hugh for several years now, and fans love the amusing back and forth between the two actors on social media. Ryan is now back to his old ways and he recently took a playful jab at Hugh Jackman in his Instagram story.

Ryan Reynolds reshares Hugh Jackman's latest photo with an amusing caption

Also Read | Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds' Lavish £4.3million New York Home In Pics; See Here

Hugh Jackman recently posted the above photo on his Instagram page after his visit to New York City. The actor posed with a mask on while standing on the streets of New York. In the caption for the image, the actor simply wrote, "I love New York." This image was later reposted by Ryan Reynolds on his own Instagram story.

Also Read | Hugh Jackman Competes With Mark Ruffalo At Emmys, Says He Could Replace Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds shared Hugh Jackman's image with the caption, "Hi Hugh!" But the actor also added an amusing addition to the picture in the bottom right. Ryan Reynolds credited the picture as art by 'Mutant101', making fun of the fact that Hugh Jackman is most known for his role in the X-Men franchise.

Hugh Jackman played the role of Mutant superhero Wolverine for several years in the Marvel X-Men movie series. He was even considered the protagonist of the movies and quickly became a superhero icon.

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds Is Trolling Hugh Jackman Again, This Time About His Recent Coffee Advert

Hugh Jackman is not the only actor who became world-renowned due to the X-Men movie series. Ryan Reynolds also became a pop culture icon thanks to his role in the Deadpool movies. Ryan first played the role of Deadpool in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, however, his character was nothing like the original comic iteration. Ryan Reynolds then returned to play the character in the Deadpool solo film, which is still one of the highest-grossing R rated movies of all time.

Ryan will next be seen in the action-comedy movie Free Guy, which is about a video game NPC that gains sentience. The movie is set to release on December 11, 2020, and is directed by Shawn Levy. Other than Ryan Reynolds, the movie will also feature Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, and Lil Rel Howery.

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds To Sell His Own Gin Company 'Aviation Gin' For $610 Million?

[Promo source: Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.