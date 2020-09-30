Ryan Reynolds Shares 'Red Notice' Set BTS Where He Is Thinking About The Rock In Bangs

Ryan Reynolds is currently busy filming much anticipated Netflix film, Red Notice. The movie recently resumed production after a hiatus of around five months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the actor has shared a behind-the-sets picture expressing what he does while talking to the director.

Ryan Reynolds shares BTS picture from Red Notice

Ryan Reynolds has been quite active on his Instagram handle where he currently has 36 million followers. He took to the social media platform to share a behind-the-sets picture from Red Notice. The actor gave a glimpse of how COVID-19 safety protocols are being followed on the set. The photo also has director Rawson Marshall Thurber.

Ryan Reynolds put a quirky caption with the photo. He wrote that he is putting his full attention to what the director is saying, but in his mind, he is thinking about something else. The actor mentioned that he is imagining his co-star Dwayne Johnson in bangs, trolling the bald actor. Check out his post below:

Along with Ryan Reynolds, Red Notice also stars Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. All the actors previously shared a picture of themselves getting tested for COVID-19 before resuming shoot. The action-comedy thriller movie is said to be one of the biggest upcoming feature films of Netflix with a budget of around $130 million.

Red Notice plot follows the world of international crime. It will show an INTERPOL agent, who is on a hunt for the world’s most wanted art thief and the world’s greatest con man. While Dwayne Johnson is said to play the agent, who is called as the world’s greatest tracker, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds will be seen as the art thief and con-man, respectively. It marks the third collaboration between The Rock and director Rawson Marshall Thurber, following Central Intelligence (2016) and Skyscraper (2018).

Principal photography began on January 3, 2020, in Atlanta Georgia. It was scheduled to shoot in Italy which was cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic in the country. The production was stopped in March 2020, following the pandemic. After a long haul, it resumed in mid-September with cast and crew following the guidelines. The movie is produced by Dwayne Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions, Flynn Picture Company and Bad Version, Inc. Red Notice release date is not announced yet. It is expected to premiere on Netflix in mid-2021.

