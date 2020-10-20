US Election 2020: First Lady Melania To Join Donald Trump At His Pennsylvania Rally

With US Election 2020 just around the corner, US First Lady Melania Trump will join Presiden Donald Trump at his Erie, Pennsylvania, rally on Tuesday evening, CNN reported. According to a White House official, it will be the First Lady's first in-person appearance at a campaign event, outside of Republican National Convention speech at the White House in August. Earlier, she had joined the President's campaign in last June for the official re-election kick-off rally in Florida.

US Election 2020: Melania Trump joins election campaign

Quoting a source familiar to Trump's campaign schedule, CNN said that the first lady will not give any solo remarks at Pennsylvania event and neither does she have any upcoming travels or appearances related to the US election 2020 campaign. This recent announcement came a few weeks after Melania and Trump tested positive for Coronavirus on October 2 after one of the President's close aide got infected with the virus. Hours after the First couple testing positive, Trump was later flown to a military hospital after being injected with an experimental drug combination at the White House.

READ | US Election 2020: Native American Voters Demand Better Ballot Access

READ | US Election 2020: Trump Says We Were Beating China At A Level They Haven’t Before'

US First lady Melania details her COVID-19 experience

The First Lady of the United States Melania Trump recently posted a personal essay on the White House website detailing her experience battling coronavirus, which she tested positive for earlier this month. Melania revealed that her 14-year-old son, Barron Trump, eventually tested positive for the virus, a diagnosis the White House did not share. As for her symptoms, US President Donald Trump’s wife wrote that they were ‘minimal,’ however, they had hit her all at once.

READ | US Election 2020: Trump-Biden To Face-off On COVID-19, National Security In Next Debate

Melania Trump wrote, “I was very fortunate as my diagnosis came with minimal symptoms, though they hit me all at once and it seemed to be a roller coaster of symptoms in the days after”.

She added that she had body aches, headaches and was extremely tired. Unlike her husband, Melania did not go to the hospital. In the essay, she wrote that she did not opt for the same course as the President. She said that she ‘chose a more natural route,’ relying on vitamins and healthy food and not a cocktail of medications.

READ | US Election 2020: Hungary's Orban, Brazil's Bolsonaro Bet On Four More Years Of Trump

(With ANI inputs)