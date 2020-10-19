'Borat 2' Star Sacha Baron Cohen Sneaked In A Conference Disguised As Trump: Reports

Borat 2 star Sacha Baron Cohen revealed how he sneaked into a Mike Pence speech disguised as the US President Donald Trump. The actor attended the Conservative Political Action Conference in Oxon Hall to film a scene for his upcoming Borat 2. The actor was dressed as the President for the same. Read ahead to know more.

Sacha Baron Cohen as Donald Trump

Baron spoke to the New York Times about the difficulties he faced when attempting to enter the conference. After he noticed that the security was there to check everyone, he wondered how would he get in. He stated that he spent five hours in makeup with the entire prosthetic team changing his face into Trump’s face. He also added that the suit was around 56 inches’ fat to turn his waist into Trump’s waist.

Recalling the incident, he stated that after the security guard’s wand began beeping he claimed it was because of his defibrillator. Sacha Baron Cohen as Donald Trump hid in the bathroom for five hours until he broke into the room. He added that he was surrounded by Secret Service and internal security.

The incident was well documented and also featured in the trailer of Borat 2. Sacha was seen carrying a woman over his shoulder and was dressed as Donald Trump. He was seen interrupting Mike Pence speech. According to the New York Times, the woman carried by Sacha is Irina Nowak and will portray the role of Borat’s daughter in the film.

About Borat 2

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, also known as Borat 2, is the highly anticipated sequel of 2006’s Borat film. Borat 2 plot revolves around the character of Borat who is a misogynist and racist man and wants people to reveal their inner prejudices. The film will feature Sacha Baron Cohen who has also penned the film. According to Collider.com, Borat 2 will release on 23 October. The film will launch on Amazon Prime Video.

More about Sacha Baron Cohen

Sacha Baron featured in the film The Trial of Chicago 7. It is a legal drama film and was written by Aaron Sorkin. Along with Sacha Baron Cohen, the cast also featured Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Daniel Flaherty, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Noah Robbins.

Image Credits: Sacha Baron Cohen Instagram

