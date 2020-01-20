SAG Awards 2020: Jennifer-Alex, Sophie-Joe & Other Couples Who Sizzled At The Red-carpet

The 26th edition of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards organised on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Los Angles created history itself. The Korean-drama, Parasite became the first foreign-language film to ever win the Best Ensemble award. Apart from these highlights, many couples including Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, among others slayed at the red carpet. Below is the list of some of the adorable duos, who walked hand-in-hand on the red carpet of SAG Awards 2020.

READ | Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Help Elementary School Students

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez looked dapper in their twining outfit. The duo matched the colour of their outfit and sizzled in colour black. Jennifer Lopez was nominated for Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor in a supporting role for Hustlers.

READ | Jennifer Lopez And Shakira On Bad Terms Over 'Super Bowl 2020' Performance?

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner stunned the red carpet and turned heads with their outfits. Sophie fuchsia gown paired with a pair of high heels. She kept her hair open, which complemented her look. Whereas, Joe Jonas posed in a classic look in an all-black tux. Sophie Turner, with the rest of her Game of Thrones co-stars, was nominated for Outstanding Performance By An Ensemble in a drama series.

READ | SAG Awards: 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood', 'Bombshell,' 'Irishman,' Pick Up Four Nods

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost looked like the show-stoppers of the award night and amazed everyone with their charm. Scarlett wore a teal gown while Colin donned a classic black tuxedo. Scarlett was nominated for two awards which were Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Lead Role for Marriage Story and Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Supporting Role for Jojo Rabbit.

Scarlett and Colin , casal lindo. Que a amo ❤❤



...



Scarlett and Colin, beautiful couple. I love her ❤🥰#ScarlettJohansson #ColinJost #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/LA8WwDAmAt — Portal Scarlett Johansson ⧗ (@Portal_Scarlett) January 20, 2020

Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton

A long-time couple and Stranger Things co-stars Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton also walked on the red carpet of SAG Awards 2020. Natalia looked all bright in a shimmery full-sleeves golden colour dress. On the other side, Charlie seemed to keep things simple yet classy in his black tuxedo. The duo was nominated for Outstanding Performance By An Ensemble In A Drama Series for their performances.

READ | Jennifer Lopez Recreates Iconic Grammy Awards Dress, Google Rejoices

(*Cover Picture Courtesy: Jennifer Lopez Instagram*)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.