Jennifer Lopez And Shakira On Bad Terms Over 'Super Bowl 2020' Performance?

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira made headlines when it was revealed that the two will be headlining the Super Bowl 2020 halftime show. The two pop icons will be headlining the event on February 2, 2020.

Previously, Jennifer Lopez had promised her fans that she and Shakira are working towards making the best half time show there has been ever. But now, it looks like the two megastars have got into an argument over time constraints.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira argue over Super Bowl halftime show time constraints

It was recently revealed that both the pop icons are having trouble to fit in their respective sets into the time constraints of Super Bowl 2020. The Super Bowl event is regarded as one of the biggest sporting event held annually in the USA which attracts a vast audience of millions. It is only normal for such shows to face time constraint issues which have happened this time around too.

As per reports, the half time show performance in rehearsals is longer than the allocated time. Though the NFL is trying to resolve the issue by allocating more time to the performance and lesser to the advertisements, it is expected that the performance gets trimmed down instead which has reportedly soured both Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

It was also revealed that the two pop icons were scheduled to perform together for a significant amount of the show but that has been cut down due to time constraints too. Now, both Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will appear together on stage only for a short while at the end of the set.

Though, there is no ugly dispute between the two, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are reportedly disappointed with the reduced allotted time.

Image Courtesy - Jennifer Lopez Instagram

