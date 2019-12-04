Kiara Advani Ups The Style Quotient At An Awards Function, See Pictures

Actor Kiara Advani has proved to be a bonafide fashionista, as the actor keeps her fashion foot forward each time she steps out of the house. Be it an event launch or a celebration party, Kiara Advani has upped her fashion game with her stellar fashion choices. Recently, Kiara Advani turned heads with her red carpet look, as the actor marked her presence at an award show. Here is what Kiara Advani opted for the event.

Kiara Advani’s glittery ensemble

Recently, the 6th edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards saw the who's who of Bollywood in their best attires. From Malaika Arora Khan to Ananya Panday, many celebrities graced the occasion. Kiara Advani opted for a glittery glass-studded golden-yellow gown. Keeping her makeup minimal, Kiara Advani accessorised her look with two spiral-fold rings. Designed by Pankaj and Nidhi, Kiara's red carpet look was styled by Lakshi Lehr. Kiara Advani was also bestowed with the Hotstepper of the Year award. Take a look:

All about Kiara's next Good Newwz

Starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in the leading roles, Good Newwz tells the story of two couples who decide to pursue In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF). Helmed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz also stars actors like Adil Hussain and Tisca Chopra in prominent roles.

On the professional front

Kiara Advani will grace the big screen with Aditya Seal in the upcoming Indoo Ki Jawani. Helmed by Abir Sengupta, the movie is slated to release in 2020. Kiara will be seen sharing screen space with Sidharth Malhotra in the much-anticipated biographical film, Shershaah. The movie chronicles the heroic story of the war veteran, Vikram Batra.

