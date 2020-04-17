Instagram Star Who Underwent Surgeries To Look Like Angelina Jolie Contracts COVID-19

The 22-year-old Iranian girl Fatemeh Khishvand who underwent several surgeries to look like Hollywood star Angelina Jolie has been tested coronavirus positive in jail in Iran, a human rights group reportedly said. Fatemeh Khishvand, who became an Instagram star due to her alleged transformation, is reportedly said to be on a ventilator and fighting for her life at Sina Hospital in Tehran.

Fatemeh Khishvand denied bail

As per reports, according to the US-based Center for Human Rights in Iran, Lawyers for Fatemeh Khishvand who is also known by her Instagram name as Sahar Tabar have asked the authorities to release her amid the country’s coronavirus outbreak, but a judge refused to grant bail. Human rights lawyer Payam Derafshan reportedly said on April 15 that it is unacceptable to find a young woman who has fallen prey to the deadly virus in these circumstances while her detention order has been extended during all this time in jail.

Read: Angelina Jolie Pens A Heartfelt Essay, Calls For Protection Of Kids Amid Pandemic; Read

Read: COVID-19: Angelina Jolie Asks People To Take Care Of Their Children

Fatemeh Khishvand underwent 50 surgeries to look like Angelina Jolie

The 22-year-old Khishvand was reportedly arrested in October last year amid a nationwide crackdown on Instagram celebrities. She is reportedly facing a slew of charges including blasphemy, inciting violence and encouraging the corruption of young people, for expressing herself on her widely-followed Instagram account.

Khishvand rose to fame in 2017 after she claimed that she underwent “50 surgeries” to look like her favorite Hollywood star and posted selfies showing her drastically changed face with hollow cheeks, inflated lips. The changed look of Khishvand was actually created with the help of makeup and digital editing

Read: Refugees Protest Under Coronavirus Lockdown In Rwanda

Read: When Will Flipkart Delivery Be Available Amid The Coronavirus Lockdown?

As per reports, Khishvand’s lawyer said that Judge Mohammad Moghiseh repeatedly denied to release her on bail as the disease spread across the country — and now he nowhere to be found. Adding, Derafshan reportedly said that there is not sensing denying bail orders for his client as she is facing serious illness. The prison director should acknowledge the infection and admit she has been hospitalized. The attorney called on authorities to release his client and other jail inmates who are detained on non-violent charges amid the deadly outbreak.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.