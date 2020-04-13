Angelina Jolie Pens A Heartfelt Essay, Calls For Protection Of Kids Amid Pandemic; Read

Angelina Jolie recently wrote about the attention to be given to children amidst the Coronavirus crisis that has taken over the entire world. In an essay for a leading magazine, she wrote about the importance of outing for children and how utmost care should be given to children in vulnerable situations. She also wrote about how people need to come together in order to give them the care and protection that they deserve.

Recently, the actor wrote an essay for a leading magazine, talking about the care and protection that needs to be given to children at this point. She wrote in the essay that the overall protection of children is one of the most important things to do amidst the pandemic. She pointed out how they are vulnerable to the secondary impacts of the pandemic. She was of the opinion that it acts as a fuel in rising the trauma and suffering in vulnerable children.

The Salt actor pointed out that children in abusive environment have been deprived of their support networks at this point as everybody is expected to stay at home. She also pointed out that there has been a surge in domestic violence around the world which also includes violent killings. She has urged people to pay attention to the signs that indicate domestic violence in different households.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt agree on traditional schooling

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt recently came to an agreement that their children will opt for traditional schooling. The agreement is a part of the custody agreement which has been made in the process of finalising their divorce. According to a report by a leading daily, their six kids will be opting for traditional schooling as Brad Pitt did not want them isolated through homeschooling.

