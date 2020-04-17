When Will Flipkart Delivery Be Available Amid The Coronavirus Lockdown?

The whole world is fighting with deadly Coronavirus as it continues to spread at a rapid rate all over the world. The US is currently one of the worst affected countries because of Coronavirus. India is also under a complete lockdown. Earlier this week, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi announced that the lockdown is extended till May 3 to stop the spread of the virus in India. However, the government has issued new guidelines that give an exemption to some industries from the lockdown. As per the new guidelines, eCommerce companies can start the delivery of non-essential goods from April 20.

When will Flipkart delivery be available?

Many people are confused about the online shopping scenario at this point. Several people have many questions in their mind like When will Flipkart delivery be available and will Flipkart deliver after lockdown or will Flipkart deliver now, etc. For all the people wondering about when will Flipkart delivery be available, the online shopping portal can start the delivery of non-essential goods like electronics, mobile phones, clothing, etc. from April 20, 2020.

The government had restricted the e-commerce firms to deliver only essential goods such as food, groceries and medical supplies. Therefore, the delivery of these goods was operational currently. The new guidelines by the government allow users to order other items from online retailers like Flipkart again. So it is likely that other services will be continued from April 20 onwards.

In an official statement by Flipkart, it said that the firm believes that it is their responsibility to enable sellers and the MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) community to bounce back and responsibly facilitate economic activity. The firm also said that they are working with lakhs of sellers and small businesses across India. The firm is working to help them prepare their business and serve its customers too.