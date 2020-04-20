Salma Hayek Says She Was Instructed To Dumb Herself Down By Directors

In an interview with a leading Magazine, actor Salma Hayek talked about how she was inspired by her Polish teacher when she was growing up in Mexico. She also recalled how she has been told to sound dumber and speak faster by directors in her career. The actor also revealed her initial interactions with directors.

Salma Hayek said that she had a Polish acting teacher in Mexico who taught her many wonderful things aside from acting. She also said that one could never miss a class with him. She recalled an incident where one of the students did not come to the calls and showed up three days later with a paper from the doctor. The teacher asked him if it was his death certificate. When the student said no, he told him to walk out of the class and never come back.

Continuing the story, Salma Hayek recalled her teacher asking the students if they would go and tell the audience that they were sick when they are doing theatre. The teacher said that he would understand if the student was in a hospital and asked them not to show up in class with a doctor's paper after spending two days in bed. The teacher added that it is not a joke and said that one is either committed to the class or does not belong there.

The Like a Boss star started her career with a Mexican show in 1989 titled Teresa. The actor said that she has not been able to put her lessons into practice during her career. She then went on to narrate an incident when she instructed to dumb herself down.

Salma said that she never had a lot of chances to do parts where she could use the things that she learned. She added that one can learn them and then the makers don't let them use the lessons. She revealed how the directors have told her to sound dumber and speak faster.

