Salma Hayek Displays Her Flexibility As She Performs Yoga

Salma Hayek is widely considered to be one of the most stylish actors. She is currently quarantining inside her home due to the coronavirus outbreak. Hayek recently shared a picture on her social media hilariously depicting how one can transform after three weeks of quarantining.

Salma Hayek does yoga on table

Salma Hayek recently took to social media to share yet another picture that proved her ageless beauty. She posted a picture of herself trying out some yoga poses on a table in the living room. In the picture, she is seen stretching out her body to grab her ankles which stretches out her entire body.

For those unversed, Salma Hayek is doing the bow pose which is a common yoga pose. This posture is done to attain flexibility in the body. Even while attempting a yoga pose, Salma Hayek has a focused facial expression looking off to a far distance.

In the picture, Salma Hayek has also donned a tight, black cocktail dress. She is also rocking a pair of black stiletto heels that compliment her attire. She has let her brunette locks open with a middle partition.

On the work front, Salma Hayek recently joined the cast of Marvel Comics’ The Enternals. In a recent interview, she revealed that she is excited to finally don the hat of a superhero. She further revealed that she plays the role of Ajak, the leader of superheroes. Salma Hayek also added that it was director Chloe Zhao who attracted her to the film.

