Tiffany Haddish And Salma Hayek Flaunt Their Behinds In A BTS Pic

With the recent picture with Andy Cohen, it seems that Salma Hayek, 53 and Tiffany Haddish, 40, have been working on their fitness. The divas recently visited Cohen's show and then later posed for a spicy BTS picture with their behind turned towards the camera.

Hayek flaunted a boot-cut pair of blue jeans with a sexy mesh top topped with a leather waistcoat, while Haddish was seen wearing a leopard printed co-cords set. The host was all smiling in the picture and captioned it saying Hayek and Haddish at 10:30, ahead of their appearance on the show.

Salma Hayek and Tiffany Haddish flaunt their behinds in a picture

Fans loved their looks and the post buzzed with a series of comments from the fans. They tagged the ladies as Bonita Applebums. They were also seen gushing over how perfect their bodies are with their flawless complexion. Another user wrote that it is a whole lot of badonkadonks. The comment section was on fire with the fans going crazy over the picture.

The interview definitely managed to catch the fans' attention with entertaining topics and the duo dishing on all sorts of subjects. A viewer called in to ask Haddish if she saves adult pictures from the guys she is currently dating and the single comedian boldly confessed that is, in fact, a collector. Cohen wasted no time on the show and managed to make the ladies spill their dirty secrets and also asked them about the worst picture they have ever received.

Hayek also reflected on the late Prince, the writer of the 2006 song Te Amo Corazon about his crush on her. She explained that it was really amazing that he wrote the song about her for Salma's daughter. She revealed that it was through his eyes and he tried to understand her at a time when her daughter was not there.

