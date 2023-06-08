Salma Hayek Proudly Embraces Grey Hair, Wrinkles In No Filter Selfie

Salma Hayek has added her name to the list of celebrities who have openly embraced graceful ageing. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a close up snap of her natural face, proudly sporting the emerging grey hairs and wrinkles. The actress also supplemented the telling picture with a light-hearted caption, positively addressing the fact that she is ageing.

Salma's unfiltered selfie garnered a lot of praise from fans and followers alike. Her candid musing was genuinely appreciated owing to the long-standing trend followed by several public figures of going to extremes to reverse signs of ageing. Other big names who have spoken freely about graceful ageing have been the likes of Sarah Jessica Parker, Halle Berry and more recently, Jennifer Anniston.

Salma Hayek's witty take on graceful ageing



Salma Hayek took to her Instagram handle to share a close up picture showing a bare face. The picture clearly showed a few white hairs on her mane and wrinkles on her forehead and under-eyes. Salma's accompanying caption was an honest yet fun take on ageing. She playfully stated how sometimes she wakes up in the morning to count the new number of white hairs and wrinkles that have "crashed the party".

Filterless Salma Hayek



The actress has been known to maintain an authentic and candid persona on her social media handles which explains her 24 million strong following on Instagram. Her Instagram handle reflects a healthy mix of her showbiz moments such as her Cannes appearance to her relaxed personal life.

Case in point being her eating a full meal in a bathrobe with a face mask or her chomping down on a Kings bagel while expressing her love for them. These are but a few examples of the actress' unfiltered raw self, she happily flaunts on her social media.