Salma Hayek Paints A Rainbow Over Her Face To Show Support For NHS And Healthcare Workers

Salma Hayek has expressed her support for the National Health Service workers. As the world faces the pandemic of the Coronavirus, several healthcare workers have been working tirelessly to tend to those in need. Many celebrities have come out in support of these NHS workers and even appreciated them for their amazing selfless work.

Salma Hayek paints a rainbow over her face to show support for NHS

Salma Hayek posted a picture on Instagram with her face painted in bright rainbow colours. The colours, in this case, represent Unity and Hope amid the coronavirus pandemic. Salma Hayek also urged her fans and followers to do the same as a form of appreciation to those working on the front lines of the pandemic. She also urged people to donate meals or finances to families in need.

In the caption of her post, Salma Hayek mentioned that she painted a rainbow over her face as a way to symbolise her support and unity for the NHS workers. She also wrote that the rainbow colours symbolise Unity and Hope and that is exactly the message she is trying to give out. Later on, she went on to thank the health workers around the world for their courage and endurance during such dire times.

Continuing with the caption, she mentioned that for each rainbow that will be tagged, an organisation will donate a month’s worth of meals to those in need. Salma mentioned that this will help to support the families whose finances have been hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Salma later went on to further explain the rainbow in her caption and referenced a children’s book. Concluding her long caption, she once again thanked the health care workers for their relentless service.

