Thanks To CSIR Scientists, Satyajit Ray's 'Feluda' Can Now Detect COVID-19 Within An Hour

In the wake of the Coronavirus crisis, scientists at the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research — Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (CSIR-IGIB) have developed a paper-strip test that can detect the virus within an hour. According to reports, the test is called 'Feluda' — a fictional detective character created by Satyajit Ray.

About the test

According to reports, the test is developed by two CSIR scientists — Dr. Souvik Maiti and Dr. Debojyoti Chakraborty. Reportedly, it is a test based on a bacterial immune system protein called Cas9 that uses a cutting-edge gene-editing tool CRISPR-Cas9 system. Further, the paper-strip test is expected to cost around Rs 500.

Meanwhile, there are two other technologies called 'Detector' and 'Sherlock' developed by MIT and the University of California, Berkeley, which also uses the CRISPR system. However, they use different technology and proteins.

Read: Health min asks Red Cross to encourage Covid survivors to donate blood for plasma therapy

COVID-19 crisis

Presently, there are around 2,557,857 confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide, which has led to the death of around 177,674 people. Along with it, around 695,321 people have reportedly recovered. Leading in the number of global positive cases of Coronavirus, the United States has become the new epicenter of the pandemic surpassing China, Italy, and Iran.

Read: Jamaat chief Maulana Saad gives own Covid update; now appeals for blood plasma donations

Meanwhile, according to the latest update from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the number of total Coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 19,984, including 15,474 active cases. While 640 deaths have been reported overall, around 3,870 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Delhi have the highest number of cases in the country.

Read: India's Covid cases just below 20,000 after 4.62 lakh tests; toll at 640 & 3870 recoveries

Read: US Ambassador Ken Juster thanks India for helping over 4,000 American citizens return home