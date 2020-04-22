Take A Look At The Traffic As Coronavirus-origin Wuhan Opens Up Its Transport Facilities

The epicenter of the novel Coronavirus pandemic, Wuhan, on Wednesday resumed all its transport services. The transport services including the city buses, interprovincial lines and rail transit networks have been reopened for the public and the capacity will be adjusted according to the passenger flow. In order to avail the transport facility, it is mandatory for all the passengers to display their health code and undergo temperature screening before getting on board.

#Wuhan resumes city bus services, including interprovincial lines and rail transit network, on Wed. The capacity to be adjusted according to the passenger flow. Passengers must show their health code and undergo temperature screening before getting on board. pic.twitter.com/CNPaRcnOFJ — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) April 22, 2020

China declares Wuhan Low-risk Area

China has classified the original coronavirus epicentre Wuhan as a low-risk area, days after it revised the city's death toll by 50 percent, even as 16 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the country, health officials said on Sunday. According to the risk criteria defined in a guideline issued by China's State Council, cities, counties and districts with no newly confirmed cases in the last 14 days are categorised as low-risk areas.

Those with fewer than 50 cases or those with over 50 but without a concentrated outbreak are classified as mid-risk areas, and those with over 50 cases as well as a concentrated outbreak are classified as high-risk areas. China's National Health Commission (NHC) said on Sunday that 16 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in the country on Saturday, with nine imported cases and seven local transmissions.



