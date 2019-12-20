Renee Zellweger Reveals Why She Took A Six Years Break From Acting

Hollywood Renee Zellweger is one of the highest-paid actresses in the world by 2007. The actor has received several awards which include an Academy Award and three Golden Globe Awards. Zellweger shockingly took a break from the industry in 2010, after My Own Love Song. She then returned in 2016. Now, she has revealed the reason behind her break. Read to know.

Why Renee Zellweger took a break from acting

Renee Zellweger recently appeared in Judy, and she has been nominated for the Golden Globe Awards for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama. In an interview during her film, Zellweger said that she took a six-year break from acting because she was exhausted and wanted to explore other things. The Oscar-winning actress decided to take a break from Hollywood in 2010. The Bridget Jones's Diary star opened up about her decision. She said that the schedule had caught up to her and she was not taking care of herself. She was really exhausted and making choices that were not necessarily healthy. She needed to step away from all the things that she felt.

Zellweger added that she needed to try other things, things that did not fit into the schedule that and that she had found herself in service of for such a long time. The actor mentioned that there is never a good time to step away from unbelievable creative opportunities, but she needed to grow and needed to challenge herself in a different way to figure out. She said that she does not know, a purpose, and live a little outside of the movie sets and promotional tours, and dresses and heels, and have authentic exchanges with people.

Judy

The movie is a biographical drama about singer and actress Judy Garland. The film stars Renée Zellweger as Garland, with Jessie Buckley, Finn Wittrock, Rufus Sewell, and Michael Gambon in supporting roles. It follows Judy Garland's career during the last year of her life when she relocated her stage career to Britain. After some initial success for a run of sell-out concerts at the Talk of the Town in London, her efforts eventually stop making progress and even start to worsen due to health issues.

