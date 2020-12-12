'Salt-N-Pepa' Star Sandra Denton Sues Plastic Surgeon, Know More

Sandra Denton, best known for playing the character of Pepa in Salt-N-Pepa, has filed a case against her Beverly Hills plastic surgeon, Dr David Sayah. The artist has claimed that her doctor pushed her in order to get three operations done on her “backside” to fix the fallout she had from her car crash. Read further ahead to know more about Pepa's butt transplants.

Also Read | What Happened To Sandra From Hoarders? See What Netizens Have To Say About The Star

Sandra Denton sues plastic surgeon

According to reports from Daily Mail, Sandra Denton has revealed that after her car crash, the artist wanted to get biopolymer injections from her buttocks to be taken out completely. It is then that Sandra Denton claimed that Dr Sayah insisted on her to go with relatively smaller implants instead of having no implants at all. But, the following liposuction was a complete failure.

Also Read | Sandra Bullock To Star & Produce 'The Lost City Of D'; Ryan Reynols In Talks For Male Lead

In fact, Sandra Denton has mentioned that now she has to get more work done in order to get the effects of Dr Sayah’s liposuction fixed. She claimed that a procedure done by Dr David Sayah out of the three procedures has resulted in having knots and severe hardening in her “behind”. She also said that the result of the surgery that she allegedly got done under the pressure of Dr David Sayah had made concert appearances very difficult for her.

Also Read | What Happened To Sandra From Hoarders? See What Netizens Have To Say About The Star

Sandra Denton has also said that there is a possibility that she might never fully recover from all the physical “aftereffects” that have been caused because of Dr David Sayah’s work. Sandra Denton further said that she had continued to feel the pain in her “backside” after the final surgery she had undergone with Dr David Sayah. After consulting another doctor, Sandra Denton had an MRI done that has revealed that a “large amount of biopolymer silicone and a dead scar tissue are still remaining in her buttocks”. Sandra Denton’s car crash had involved an Uber and not only is Sandra Denton suing the driver who was driving the Uber but also the ridesharing company itself. Salt-N-Pepa star Pepa's plastic surgery has always made the news and Sandra Denton has often revealed how unhappy she has been with some of them. Pepa's Instagram handle is followed by millions of people, many times because of controversies like these that artist Sandra Denton is often involved with.

Also Read | Sandra Bullock To Star & Produce 'The Lost City Of D'; Ryan Reynols In Talks For Male Lead

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.