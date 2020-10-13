Sandra Bullock To Star & Produce 'The Lost City Of D'; Ryan Reynols In Talks For Male Lead

Sandra Bullock has appeared as the lead character in many movies of different genres. The actor will now be producing and starring in the romantic action movie The Lost City of D for Paramount Pictures. Read further ahead to know more about Sandra Bullock’s upcoming romantic movie.

Sandra Bullock to star in Paramount Pictures’ romantic action drama

The Lost City of D is a Paramount Pictures’ upcoming romantic action drama, starring Sandra Bullock. The plot of the film will revolve around a romance author (played by Bullock), who learns that a supposedly fictional city that she had written about in one of her books, is real. This fact prompts her to embark on a life-threatening and risky journey, in order to find this lost city.

The sibling directorial team of Adam and Aaron Nee who have directed the music videos and 2015’s Band of Robbers are going to be directing The Lost City of D.

Dana Fox has written the most recent draft of the script, based on an idea and treatment by Seth Gordon. Seth Gordon is also producing the movie under his banner Exhibit A with Sandra Bullock, who is producing under her banner, Fortis Films. Sandra Bullock is repped by CAA and Ziffren Brittenham, and the Nees brothers are repped by CAA and LBI Entertainment.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie may witness Sandra Bullock reuniting with Ryan Reynolds for The City of D. The two actors were last seen together in the 2011 blockbuster comedy The Proposal, that was also executively produced by Sandra Bullock. The deal with Ryan Reynolds is yet to be sealed and no such news has been confirmed yet.

Sandra Bullock won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her critically acclaimed performance in The Blind Side and was even nominated in this category for Gravity. In 2018, the actor starred in and executively produced the horror movie Bird Box for Netflix and was cast to play the character of Debbie Ocean in 2018’s comedy sequel Ocean’s 8. Sandra Bullock’s other feature credits include The Heat, Our Brand Is Crisis and the Miss Congeniality movies.

