What Happened To Sandra From Hoarders? See What Netizens Have To Say About The Star

In its 2017 season, A&E’s Hoarders featured a woman named Sandra Cowart. The show highlighted the plight of Sandra, a Greensboro North Carolina native, who had filled her stunning four-story and 31-room mansion with almost everything imaginable. Her spoils, so to speak also included pieces of furniture she found lying on the street. However, recently there have been reports on Twitter claiming that Sandra Cowart has passed away. Read on to find out, “What happened to Sandra from Hoarders?”

What happened to Sandra from Hoarders?

On October 4, pages on Twitter posted a tweet claiming that Sandra Cowart had passed away. The Tweets were embedded with a link to an Obituary prepared for her. The obituary page does not reveal the cause of death. Moreover, a GoFundMe page was also set up for the interior designer which has gathered over $900. However, it is currently inactive. So far no official statement was released by either Sandra’s family or the A&E network.

Sandra Cowart Obituary Greensboro NC / Sandra Cowart Death – Cause of Death https://t.co/Hv7nVU15en — Death And Obituary (@AndObituary) October 4, 2020

Here's what we know about Sandra Cowart

Sandra Cowart is a prominent interior designer, who lived in beautiful Julian Price House in Greensboro, North Carolina. On the A&E show, Sandra’s brother Earl had revealed that Sandra got addicted to hoarding after a painful separation from her husband. She left her successful career in designing and began collecting things.

As her habit of hoarding became direr, she deferred making important payments as most of her money was spent in collecting a range of things. The show further shows that when she failed to make payment for the Julian Price House, it was seized by the bank and she officially moved out on Oct. 4, 2016. Following her painful eviction, she had to stay with a few friends.

According to the show, Sandra had purchased the twenties era mansion with her then-husband in 1975. For a long time, the show served a “dual role” as a residence and interior design office for Cowart. The new owners of the 1929 house, following Sandra’s eviction, were Michael and Eric Fuko-Rizzo. They lovingly restored the property. Hoarders also provided a post-show therapy to its castmates who were addicted to hoarding but it remains unclear if Sandra participated in it.

Sandra Cowart was embroiled in legal battles

Everyone who watched Sandra Cowart on Hoarders knows that she was embroiled in legal arguments with the Bank of America. She was fighting to retain ownership of the house. However, by 2015, Cowart was deeply in debt and had been working 18 hours a day to save the home and get back to her designing work.

Image Source: A&E (YouTube channel)

