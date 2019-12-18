Sam Smith Shares A Shirtless Photo Of Himself Talking About Body Issues

Sam Smith has evidently been trying to get off the stereotypical gender roles and beauty standards. Just a few months back singer-songwriter Sam Smith came out as non-binary changing their pronoun to they/them instead of he/she. Now, Sam has posted a shirtless photo of themselves talking about weight issues. The Stay With Me singer has been transparent about his weight from a very young age, and now keeping the holiday season in the centre stage, Sam Smith has opened up about their body issues.

Sam Smith's shirtless photo talking about his weight issues

Christmas time is upon us. This time of the year always triggers tricky body issues with me. I love me some mince pies and all the trimmings, and I always find I gain a bit of weight during this time. I’m writing this out to you all, but also writing this for myself... pic.twitter.com/W6hah2EuwO — Sam Smith (@samsmith) December 17, 2019

Lets make sure we remind our bodies that no matter what weight we are, we are deserving of love & acceptance. Lets love our fluctuating bodies. Look in that mirror & shower that reflection with Christmas kindness. Be super soft. Its an everyday struggle for me. You arent alone xx — Sam Smith (@samsmith) December 17, 2019

Earlier this year, Sam had revealed that they are finally friends with their body after going through liposuction surgery at a very young age. Sam had shared that though they had the surgery, they gained all the weight back in a few weeks as they hadn't figured out their relationship with food. Now, Sam Smith has shared that they are comfortable with their body.

