Sam Smith Shares A Shirtless Photo Of Himself Talking About Body Issues

Hollywood News

Sam Smith recently took to their social media to share a shirtless photo of themselves. The singer-songwriter discussed their weight issues. Details below.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
sam smith

Sam Smith has evidently been trying to get off the stereotypical gender roles and beauty standards. Just a few months back singer-songwriter Sam Smith came out as non-binary changing their pronoun to they/them instead of he/she. Now, Sam has posted a shirtless photo of themselves talking about weight issues. The Stay With Me singer has been transparent about his weight from a very young age, and now keeping the holiday season in the centre stage, Sam Smith has opened up about their body issues. 

Also read: Sam Smith opens up about coming out as non-binary in a 'homophobic' music industry

Sam Smith's shirtless photo talking about his weight issues

Also read: Non-binary singer Sam Smith wants to be referred to as 'they' not 'he'

Also read: Sam Smith on gender identity: I identify as non-binary

Earlier this year, Sam had revealed that they are finally friends with their body after going through liposuction surgery at a very young age. Sam had shared that though they had the surgery, they gained all the weight back in a few weeks as they hadn't figured out their relationship with food. Now, Sam Smith has shared that they are comfortable with their body. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmith) on

Also read: Lord Of The Rings TV Series Search For 'weird-looking' Actors To Play Orcs

Also read: 'Jumanji: The Next Level' Box Office: The Dwayne Johnson Starrer Mints Rs 25 Crores

 

 

Published:
