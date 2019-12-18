'Jumanji: The Next Level' Box Office: The Dwayne Johnson Starrer Mints Rs 25 Crores

Jumanji: The Next Level had a substantial amount of hype surrounding it which has translated to box office numbers. The film has successfully managed to impress both fans and audience members which have allowed the film to register major footfalls at the theatres. Besides this, releasing during the festive season has also enabled the film to enjoy a great weekend at the box office. Here is how Jumanji: The Next Level performed at the box office.

Jumanji: The Next Level box office

Jumanji enjoyed a stable box office run in India earning over ₹25 crores in the first five days. The film faced some solid competition from the Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 2 which is also running well at the box office. As per reports, more of family and youth audiences are choosing to watch Jumanji: The Next Level as it promises to be a complete package of entertainment.

#Jumanji: #TheNextLevel witnesses slightly higher than expected decline on Day 4 [40.40%] vis-à-vis Day 1... Thu previews 1.15 cr, Fri 5.05 cr, Sat 8.35 cr, Sun 10.10 cr, Mon 3.01 cr. Total: ₹ 27.66 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. All versions. #JumanjiTheNextLevel — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 17, 2019

At the global level, the film is proving to be a clean hit by winning many international markets like China, Russia, Germany, and the UK. As per reports, Jumanji: The Next Level to date has earned $216 million, making it the biggest entry in the franchise yet. The film is currently running over four thousand screens in the USA, making it one of the widest releases in 2019. Jumanji: The Next Level has only a week to be the solo blockbuster film running with Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker is gearing up for release on December 20, 2019.

