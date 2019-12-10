Sam Smith Opens Up About Coming Out As Non-binary In A 'homophobic' Music Industry

Popstar Sam Smith has evidently had an amazing 2019 with the release of their hit singles like Dancing With a Stranger and How Do You Sleep. Smith also came out as non-binary and officially changing their pronoun to 'they/them' instead of 'he/she'. Now, the pop sensation has opened up about how they believe the music industry is homophobic and sexist.

Sam Smith's views on coming out as non-binary in a sexist music industry

Sam Smith expressed that they are proud of coming out even though it is a continuous struggle. They stated that being scared has become an everyday thing now, being the feminine self that they are brings along various challenges in the world. They added furthermore that the music industry has a tendency to be homophobic and sexist at times.

Sam embraced their feminity openly in the music video of How Do You Sleep. The singer stated that the whole experience turned out to be liberating for them. They added that it was the best space to be in creatively as it allowed them to feel joy quicker being in a vulnerable position. Sam stated that they had always been feminine and it was thing their friends were aware of but they were scared to show it to the world and thus waited to come out publically only when they felt it was safe to do so.

Keeping serious conversations aside, Sam also opened up about how they have gotten better in walking in heels. But they still are having a hard time trying to perform wearing heels and is finding it fascinating how girls do it. They added furthermore that they feel it is impossible for them to perform wearing heels.

