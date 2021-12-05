Sandra Bullock Confesses She 'almost Killed' Michael Caine On 'Miss Congeniality' Sets

Sandra Bullock collaborated with Michael Caine for the 2000 comedy film Miss Congeniality, which has now been revealed almost caused the end of Caine. Sandra recently confessed that she could've almost killed the British star, who fell into a stage pit on the film's sets. In an interview on the About Last Night podcast, Bullock was discussing the film when she noted that Caine fell into an unmarked pit where a light was shining on him.

She further expressed that the actor could've sued them, but he didn't. He came out unharmed, however, everyone on the sets was extremely concerned at that time. The star also revealed that acupuncturists on the set 'jumped on him', making him 'bright as rain'.

Sandra Bullock on almost killing Michael Caine

According to Entertainment Tonight, she further called Caine a beast, who 'bounced back up'. She concluded by noting that although the shoot was fun, that particular day was a hard one. For the unversed, Miss Congeniality charts the story of a tomboy agent Gracie, who is told by the FBI to go undercover as a contestant at the Miss United States pageant when a terrorist threatens to bomb the event.

In another recent interview, she also spoke about her boyfriend Bryan Randall, calling him the 'love of my life'. Appearing on the Red Table Talk recently, the Oscar-winning actor noted that they share three beautiful children and it's the 'best thing ever'. The duo doesn't have any children together, however, they merged their families after getting together in 2015.

More on Sandra Bullock's work front

The actor will be seen in Nora Fingscheidt and Peter Craig's drama film The Unforgivable, which also stars Vincent D'Onofrio, Jon Bernthal, Richard Thomas, Linda Emond, Aisling Franciosi, Rob Morgan, and Viola Davis. The film, which is based on the 2009 British miniseries of the same name, showcases a woman who attempts to rebuild her life after serving time in prison for committing a violent crime. The film will be released on December 10 via Netflix. She will also be seen in the adventure comedy movie The Lost City alongside Channing Tatum.

(IMAGE: AP)