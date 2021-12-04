Sandra Bullock Reveals BTS Story About THAT Scene With Ryan Reynolds From The Proposal

Sandra Bullock opened up about her nude scene with Ryan Reynolds from their super hit movie The Proposal and shared wild behind-the-scenes stories about the scene. The Proposal starring Bullock and Reynolds was released back in 2009 and was a commercial success and even garnered Sandra a Golden Globe nomination.

In a recent interview Sandra shared what happened while they were filing the nude scene, the scene in discussion is the one where Sandra and Ryan's characters accidentally collide together, while their naked and fall on the floor.

Sandra Bullock recalls a wild BTS story from sets of The Proposal

As per Screenrant, in an interview on About Last Night Podcast with Adam Ray, Sandra Bullocks revealed a tricky situation that happened during the filming of the nude scene in The Proposal, with Ryan Reynolds. She said, "We had a closed set, which means no one's allowed to be on there, just hair and makeup coming into fluff and hide. Ryan and I have these flesh-coloured things stuck to our privates, my hair is strategically over the nipples, and Ryan's little— not little, at all! It's just whatever's there, and I don't know because I didn't see it, I didn't look!... When they'd say cut, we couldn't really move."

She continued and explained, "He was on his back with his knees up, and I'm on the floor just sort of resting on his knees, just waiting, and you don't wanna look and we couldn't really move...I hear [director] Anne Fletcher from the darkness go, 'Ryan, we can see your ball sac!' I'm like, 'Oh God!' because you wanna look down but I'm like, 'Don't look down. Don't look down.' Everyone in the darkness spun around to see if they could find a monitor. I was like, 'Anne, there's a way to present that information....'"

Meanwhile, the actor will next be seen in the movie The Unforgivable based on the 2009 British ministers of the same name. Bullock will play the role of a woman who attempts to rebuild her life after serving time in prison for committing a violent crime. She will also be seen in the adventure comedy movie The Lost City alongside Channing Tatum.

Image: Instagram/@theproposaltour/AP